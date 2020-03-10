When is the best time to cash in on injury prone Hector Bellerin?

Will Arsenal ever get a fit enough Hector Bellerin and when would be the best time to cash in?

Hector Belllerin has been one of Arsenal’s most important players after breaking into the team.

He has remained the club’s first-choice right-back under their different managers and Mikel Arteta has continued to trust him.

However, he has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and it seems to me that he may never be fully fit again.

A recent report claimed that he had to take injections to be able to play for the team and that he is still nursing an injury even though he has just returned from a long injury layoff.

As a fan, I am concerned that his best years may be behind him and this could be the best time for the club to consider selling him.

There was a time that all the top sides wanted to sign Bellerin and a return to Barcelona was even muted.

However, the world seems to have moved past him and Arsenal would probably be stuck with him if his injury struggles persist.

Unfortunately, the Gunners don’t have a player coming through the academy who could replace him at the moment, I still think we should be thinking about selling him next summer and signing a replacement.

I am hopeful that Cedric Soares will come good, if the Portugal star becomes a regular and performs to the required standard, I think Arsenal should consider selling Bellerin now that he can still command a reasonable fee.