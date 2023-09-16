When is the earliest Thomas Partey can return for Arsenal?

Thomas Partey has faced multiple injury challenges during his time at Arsenal, but his performances when fit have made him a key player for the club. The Ghanaian midfielder is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in England, and Arsenal has benefited from his presence since his move to the club in 2020.

While there were reports linking him with a move away from the Emirates during the summer transfer window, Partey ultimately remained with the Gunners, and the club is relying on him for success.

However, there have been concerns among Arsenal supporters about his recent injury, and they are eager to know when he will return to full fitness. According to a report on Football Insider, the 30-year-old is not expected to return until after the October international break. Arsenal had initially hoped for an earlier return, but they now anticipate that Partey will be sidelined for approximately four weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Injuries are a part of this game, so we have continued improving our options at the Emirates.

With enough cover for every spot, we will not have to rely on anyone to win games and can move on from a player as soon as possible.

If Partey continues to struggle with injuries, we should sell him next summer when he has a single season left in his deal.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…