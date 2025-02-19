When Mikel Arteta expects Saka and Martinelli to be back in training

Arsenal is currently facing a crisis in their attacking department, with key players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sidelined due to injuries. These absences have left the team struggling to find enough cover in attack, putting more pressure on their squad, particularly in the pursuit of the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s squad has had to make do without a recognized striker for some time now, relying on makeshift solutions. The Gunners managed to secure a crucial win against Leicester City, thanks to two goals from substitute Mikel Merino, who has unexpectedly stepped up as a reliable scorer in these challenging times. While Merino’s contribution has been invaluable, Arsenal fans are undoubtedly eager to see their main attacking duo return to the pitch to provide a much-needed boost to the team.

In a title race as tight as the one Arsenal is involved in this season, having your best players on the field is essential for consistent success. The club cannot continue relying on emergency replacements for too long if it wishes to maintain its competitive edge over rivals.

According to Star Sport, Arteta is optimistic about the return of Saka and Martinelli, with both players expected to be back after the upcoming international break. This will be a significant relief for the Gunners, as their presence in the team will bolster the attacking options available to Arteta.

Saka and Martinelli have been key to Arsenal’s attacking success this season, and their return will surely improve the team’s ability to break down defences and score goals. With these two wingers back in action, Arsenal will be able to play at full strength again, giving Arteta more options in the offensive third. This is crucial, especially as they face a gruelling schedule in both domestic and European competitions.