When Tottenham visit, should Arteta make any changes from the Arsenal XI that beat PSV?

My predicted Line-up for the North London Derby

Arsenal faces off against cross town rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the first North London Derby of the season on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates. Tottenham, who last won at the Emirates in 2010, 13 years ago, look to have a real challenge on their hands if they’re looking to walk away with any points.

Tottenham who has recently appointed a new manager, Ange Postecoglou, are in fine form right now, sitting second on the table and haven’t lost a game yet this season. Arsenal will look to end their unbeaten run and hopefully walk away with all three points.

In goal I’d pick David Raya, after his performances in the games against Everton and PSV, he’s really impressed, walking away from both games with a clean sheet. Looking calm and collected whenever he’s got the ball at his feet, I think he brings something different to the team that Aaron Ramsdale just wasn’t bringing. After picking him to start the past two games, I think Arteta needs to back himself and stick with the same man in between the sticks.

In the backline I’d stick with the same back four that started against PSV and Everton, with Gabriel and Saliba as centre-backs and Zinchenko and Ben White on the flanks. All four have stayed strong so far and have been working well together. Zinchenko has become as master of the Inverted full-back role and looks to be a key part of Areta’s tactics and White has made that right back role his own.

In the middle of the pitch, I’d again stick with the same three we started with against PSV, Rice sitting in the lower midfield role, with Odegaard and Havertz in front of him. Odegaard will make his first appearance since signing a new long-term contract with the club, that will see him at Arsenal till 2028. Havertz, I think should keep his spot after an impressive match against PSV, he looks to have gained a bit more confidence and I think starting him in the London Derby will only increase that confidence.

My front three is again unchanged from the PSV game, with Gabriel Jesus up top and Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka on the wings. All three getting on the score sheet against PSV, I think it’s a no-brainer. With Arteta confirming that there a question mark over Martinelli’s return, I think Trossard starts. He’s been unbelievable since joining from Brighton in the summer, picking up a goal in both of his last two games and an assist against PSV. Jesus and Saka look to be in fine form and I’d be surprised to see a change up front after such a dominant performance on Wednesday.

Arteta was able to rotate and make some changes against PSV, so even though its been quite a quick turn-around, the lads should be ready and raring to go.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you make any changes?

Daisy Mae

