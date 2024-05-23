When, where & how to watch Australian A-League All Stars v Arsenal Women on Friday

The Premier League may have ended in disappointment for the Arsenal men, and we now have to wait 3 months for the really big games to come along. But there is still a hell of a lot of football to be seen this summer. Of course we have the Euros coming up in Germany starting in three weeks time and, of course the Champions League final. Also if you are lucky enough to get FA Cup Final tickets we have the big Manchester derby to look forward to this Saturday, or you will have to watch it on TV like the rest of us

But even before then we have an Arsenal game to watch tomorrow. A squad made up of Arsenal Women senior and younger players are currently in Melbourne to showcase Arsenal Women’s football to Australia. Our Women will play the A-league all-star women in what should be a great game of football, and a chance for everyone to get a run out and show what we have on offer, while also promoting the women’s game in Australia, which has been the base from where our Aussie trio of players first began their football journeys.

There are some big names on show and with a huge attendance expected, Melbourne will get to see some of Arsenal Women’s best senior players line up against Australia’s best women footballers this season. Names like Alessia Russo, Kim Little, Katie McCabe, Emily Fox, Cloe Lacasse, Victoria Pelova and Frida Maanum, along with of course our Aussie girls Caitlin Foord, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Steph Catley.

Melbourne will get to see some of Arsenal’s best players on offer, mixed in with some youth to give them the opportunity to play with some of the senior players that they might not have been able to play in a game with as of yet. This pre-season tour will keep our players bonded, and will be a great trip for everyone to grow closer, and get to know each other better. There are obviously a few big names missing and that’s slightly disappointing but there’s more than enough quality on offer for our Women’s fans to dig our teeth into.

The Women have an open training session today in Melbourne where I’m expecting to be apart of a big crowd of Arsenal supporters but also English, Irish, Canadian etc, to come down and get a chance to watch the women train, and hopefully get a few shirts signed and have pictures taken with the Arsenal Women stars.

Australia has become a hub for Women’s football since the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 was co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand, and I think the Arsenal women will be rather surprised at how many people have jumped on the bandwagon, and how much the country have grown to love the Matilda’s.

I’ll be on the ground at the open training and will hopefully be able to have a few words with some of my favourite players, who I honestly never thought I’d get the chance to watch in person, let alone meet or talk to. With a star-studded squad, you can expect everyone to get a run out and it should be a great event for all involved.

I’ll be sure to keep you guys up to date on everything Arsenal Women related in this big week for Arsenal fans in Australia.

The A-League All Stars v Arsenal Women match takes place at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium at 11.05am UK time (20.05 local time). You can watch the game for free on Arsenal.com and the official app. To see them in action, just log on to Arsenal.com from 10.55am, or you can download Arsenal app and watch it on there, where commentators Max Jones and Adrian Clarke will guide you through all the action Down Under.

I’ll be on the ground in Melbourne covering Arsenal Women’s Australian tour!

Are you looking forward to the match Gooners?