When will Arsenal make a decision on the future of Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is one of the Arsenal players set to become a free agent at the end of this season, and he will soon be legally allowed to negotiate with other clubs.

The Ghanaian midfielder has remained fit since the end of last season, which is almost miraculous given his history of frequent injuries during his time at the club.

This injury record led Arsenal to consider moving him on this summer, but Partey has been fit and effective this season, creating a dilemma for the Gunners.

When available, Partey is still one of Arsenal’s key players, and his current form makes him a valuable asset.

However, Arsenal must decide on his future soon. According to Express Sport, time is running out for the Gunners to determine what to do with the former Atletico Madrid man.

Partey will be eligible to begin talks with foreign clubs by the end of this year, so Arsenal must act quickly if they intend to offer him a contract extension.

If they continue to delay, it may signal that they no longer see him as part of their long-term plans.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is a key man for us and when he is fit, there is no doubt that he can be the difference between winning and losing our midfield battles.

However, his fitness record gives us every reason to take our time before contemplating offering him a contract extension.

ADMIN COMMENT

