When will Arsenal return to the pitch for pre-season action?

Arsenal is working on several transfer targets in this window as they prepare for a successful campaign next season.
Mikel Arteta’s side is hopeful of winning the Premier League after coming close in the last two campaigns.
They boast some of the finest players in the league and aim to make the best preparations for the upcoming season.
While fans are currently occupied with Euro 2024, many supporters are eagerly awaiting the return of club football.
Arsenal already has some pre-season matches lined up to help them prepare properly for the next term.
Fans eager to watch some of their pre-season games can expect the Gunners to return to the field at the end of July. According to a report on Sky Sports, Arsenal’s first pre-season game will be against Manchester United at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Gunners will also face Liverpool four days later at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Preparing well for the new season is important to our success in every competition, and hopefully, the pre-season games will help us do well next term.
Some of our players will be given extended breaks because they participated in international tournaments this summer, but we should still have a good group for pre-season.
As long as our guys who are at the Euros get plenty of rest. Preparation and practice are of course very important but so is rest
I would rather Saka packs his bags and returns home than be humiliated by playing in defence for England.
At least we would get him back fresh.
England has no chance of passing the next round without Saka. Definitely no chance with this England manager who has instructed Bellingham, Rice and Kane to play 80% of the passes and runs down the left side, just to service no goal contribution Foden. Bad selection and even worst tactics from a stubborn manager frightened to drop England’s worst player no goal contribution Foden.