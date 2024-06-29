When will Arsenal return to the pitch for pre-season action?

Mikel Arteta’s side is hopeful of winning the Premier League after coming close in the last two campaigns.

They boast some of the finest players in the league and aim to make the best preparations for the upcoming season.

While fans are currently occupied with Euro 2024, many supporters are eagerly awaiting the return of club football.

Arsenal already has some pre-season matches lined up to help them prepare properly for the next term.

Fans eager to watch some of their pre-season games can expect the Gunners to return to the field at the end of July. According to a report on Sky Sports, Arsenal’s first pre-season game will be against Manchester United at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Gunners will also face Liverpool four days later at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.