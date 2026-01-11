When will Calafiori be fit to play for Arsenal again?

Riccardo Calafiori’s injury initially appeared to be a minor issue, but the defender has now missed four consecutive matches for the Gunners. Those absences have come during an important period of the season, increasing concern within the club as Arsenal continues to compete across multiple competitions.

In his absence, Piero Hincapie has stepped in and delivered solid performances, although the Ecuadorian may have picked up an injury during the recent match against Liverpool himself. This situation has heightened the need for Arsenal to have all of their key players available, particularly as the fixture schedule becomes more demanding.

Arsenal Monitoring Injury Situation

This stage of the season is critical, and Arsenal requires its strongest possible squad to maintain momentum. Calafiori remains a key figure within the team, and his availability could prove crucial in upcoming matches. While the team has continued to perform well, the coaching staff is eager to see him return as soon as possible to provide balance and defensive stability.

As Arsenal prepares to face Portsmouth in the FA Cup today, Mikel Arteta was asked to provide updates on several players who have recently been sidelined. The club remains focused on competing for every available trophy, and the FA Cup is viewed as an important objective rather than a secondary priority.

Arteta Provides Update

Ahead of the match against Pompey, Arteta addressed questions regarding Calafiori’s readiness and offered clarity on the situation. Speaking via Arsenal Media, he said, “I don’t think so. I think that game is going to be too early for him.”

The update suggests that Arsenal will continue to exercise caution with Calafiori’s recovery, prioritising his long-term fitness over a rushed return. Despite coping well without him in recent fixtures, the defender remains one of the most influential players in the squad. Arsenal will be hoping his return comes sooner rather than later, especially with more demanding matches approaching that could define their season across domestic and cup competitions.