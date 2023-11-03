When will Gabriel Jesus be available to play for Arsenal again?

Gabriel Jesus experienced another injury setback during Arsenal’s recent Champions League match against Sevilla, and he is expected to be sidelined for a significant period.

The game against Sevilla was arguably one of his best performances for Arsenal in European competition, and fans were delighted to see him in excellent form for their team. However, Jesus had to exit the game due to injury and has subsequently been ruled out for an extended period.

Jesus’s injury presents a significant challenge for Arsenal, as they will need to rely on Eddie Nketiah in his absence. Fans are eager to know when the Brazilian forward will return to full fitness.

According to a report in The Sun, Jesus’s camp anticipates that he will be back to full fitness at the beginning of December. The report indicates they are confident that he will not suffer any further setbacks and should be available for Arsenal in approximately a month.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Injuries are a major part of this sport and we must be prepared to deal with them as they come.

However, Jesus’ fitness problem is one more valid reason why we need to sign another lethal striker.

But any new signing coming to the Emirates must be better than our current options.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…