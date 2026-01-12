When will Hincapie return to action for Arsenal

Piero Hincapie has become the latest addition to Arsenal’s injury list following the match against Liverpool, and his absence represents a significant setback for the Gunners. The defender has performed admirably in recent weeks, particularly after being asked to fill the left back role following Riccardo Calafiori’s injury. His contribution had provided much-needed stability at the back during a demanding period of the season.

Defensive adjustments and recent impact

Calafiori has been an important figure at the Emirates since joining Arsenal last season and has established himself as the first-choice left back earlier this term. He is now regarded as one of the finest players in the league, and the club remains confident that he will continue to strengthen the team as his time in north London progresses. Arsenal values his presence highly and sees him as a cornerstone of their defensive structure.

In Calafiori’s absence, Hincapie stepped up effectively and delivered composed performances that helped Arsenal maintain their competitive level. His adaptability and defensive awareness ensured continuity at the back, earning praise from supporters and staff alike. Unfortunately, his recent injury has disrupted that momentum at a time when squad depth is being tested across multiple competitions.

Injury concern and expected return

Hincapie was forced off during the Liverpool match and subsequently missed the FA Cup tie against Portsmouth, prompting concern among fans about the severity of the issue. While the injury is not believed to be a serious long-term problem, uncertainty remains regarding the length of his recovery. Supporters are eager for clarity, given the importance of maintaining defensive options during a congested fixture schedule.

According to Standard Sport, there is currently no clear timeline for Hincapie’s return. The report states that the defender will undergo further checks this week to assess the extent of the injury and determine how long he is likely to be sidelined. Until then, Arsenal will continue to monitor his condition closely and manage their defensive resources carefully.

The situation underlines the fine margins involved in sustaining a title challenge. With key players already unavailable, Arsenal will hope for positive news regarding Hincapie, as his return would ease the pressure on the squad and provide valuable cover in the weeks ahead.