When will Mikel Arteta finally sign a new Arsenal contract?

Reports claim Mikel Arteta is in talks to sign a contract extension at Arsenal, as his current deal has just one season remaining.

Arteta has successfully guided the Gunners back to being one of the top Premier League clubs after several years of mediocrity.

The club took a gamble by appointing him as manager in 2019, given his lack of managerial experience at the time. However, he has proven to be a success and has even been linked with moves to clubs like Barcelona and PSG.

Despite these links, the former midfielder is content at Arsenal and is committed to remaining as their manager.

Arsenal is also keen to retain him and has been engaged in talks over an extension in recent weeks.

Fans are eager to learn when an agreement will be reached, and a report from Football Insider has provided some insight.

According to the report, talks are progressing positively, and both parties are satisfied with the ongoing discussions. Arteta is expected to sign a new deal before the start of next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is here to stay, at least for now, because he would hardly get a better club to join to get as much support as he has received from us so far.

