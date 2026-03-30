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When will Odegaard be ready to play for Arsenal again?

Stale Solbakken has provided an update on Martin Odegaard after the Arsenal midfielder was left out of Norway’s latest squad due to injury. Odegaard, who captains both his national team and Arsenal, has endured a challenging season, with fitness issues affecting his availability.

Despite the setbacks, Odegaard remains one of Arsenal’s most influential players. The Gunners will be eager to have him back as they prepare for a decisive period in the season, which includes a title run in the Premier League and continued campaigns in the Champions League and FA Cup. His leadership and consistent performances have been vital to the team’s success, making his return a key priority.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s focus on recovery

Arsenal are closely monitoring Odegaard’s progress, understanding that rushing him back could risk further injury. With a demanding schedule ahead, including domestic and European fixtures, ensuring that he recovers fully is essential. Proper rehabilitation will allow him to contribute at his highest level and maintain the standards expected from one of the club’s leading figures.

Solbakken’s update

Speaking to Dagbladet, Solbakken provided insight into Odegaard’s current condition. He said, “I haven’t talked to him. But we have texted a bit. The most important thing is that he is making progress.”

He added, “When he will be ready, I don’t know. But it is good progress.”

The focus remains on allowing Odegaard sufficient time to recover fully before returning to action. With the World Cup approaching, both club and country have an interest in ensuring he is fit and ready for the remaining fixtures of the season. Arsenal will want him back in peak condition, ready to make an immediate impact as the squad pursues major honours.

Patience and careful management of Odegaard’s recovery are likely to be key factors in maintaining his form, preventing further setbacks, and ensuring that both Arsenal and Norway benefit from his talents throughout the remainder of the season.

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