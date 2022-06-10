When will the English FA admit that we have a hooligan problem?

Unless you heard or read updates on the day you might not know what some England ‘fans’ have been up to in Germany.

Some have been arrested for Nazi Salutes.

You would have to scroll to the bottom of the BBC or Sky Sports websites to find coverage.

Compare that to the media’s reaction when Bulgarian supporters made the same gesture during God Save The Queen.

Some outlets have even praised those in Munich, almost like we should be proud that only a few got arrested.

In 2022 I advise anyone to do their own research.

After the Champions League Final, British tabloids will tell you how everything was the French Police’s fault.

Pick up a paper in France and they will defend their forces and tell you the UK has a hooligan issue.

Neither source would be reliable because they both have their own agenda.

One has a brand called the Premiership which they don’t want to impact by admitting has followers who have behaviour problems.

Over in Paris, they don’t gain anything by admitting they can’t host a big event.

Go and look for information about the Germany game and you will find lots of sick chants about the World War, fights breaking out and property being smashed up.

Supporting my stance that in this country we have a serious issue where grown adults think in the confines of a football match day, they can act how they want.

Fan Channels, TV coverage, etc, have had the nerve this week to criticize the Hungarian FA for finding a loophole in their stadium ban.

They invited children (accompanied by an adult) which led to more jeering of players taking the knee.

Zero talk about it being the minority. No waiting to hear explanations of how fans feel or what their motives were, organisers not blamed.

Who are England to judge? When in the same week our fans are making sick and vile taunts, the same week we are hosting a fixture where we have our own stadium ban?

That’s due to a home tournament which was blighted by online racism and people trying to break into Wembley.

Remember when ticketless individuals bombarded the national stadium?

That was the police and stewards’ fault for being too soft apparently.

Any other nation, we would accuse them of having issues that need fixing.

Let’s repeat that.

In the same week fans abroad are getting arrested for Nazi Salutes, we have a home match where fans are banned.

All of that is just swept under the carpet.

You ever noticed the Premiership have never imposed their own stadium bans or point deductions?

It would hurt their image to admit the sport has a problem.

Networks and sponsors are less likely to invest in a product with empty stands or teams losing points based on trouble.

We will only find a solution when we admit we have a problem in England.

Dan

