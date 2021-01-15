“When you don’t play, physically you’ll be in trouble” Ozil urged to leave Arsenal

William Gallas has advised Mesut Ozil to leave Arsenal and join a team that he would play for regularly, else he would be doing himself a great disservice.

The German has been completely axed from the Arsenal squad this season after he failed to find another team in the last summer transfer window.

Arsenal can re-register players this month, but adding him to their squad for the second half of the season is unlikely.

Ozil has been linked with a move to Turkey and the MLS this month, but the German can also sit out the remaining months of his Arsenal contract at the Emirates.

While this would look smart money-wise, Gallas says it would be a bad decision for his career.

The former Arsenal defender says that when a footballer doesn’t play for a very long time, it affects him physically and he might never get back to his best again.

When asked if Ozil leaving this month would be in the interests of both player and club, Gallas told PlayOJO:

“Maybe…

“It’s been a long time since he last played and I’m sure he’s frustrated.

“When you don’t play, physically you’ll be in trouble when you come back.

“If he can leave, he should leave.”