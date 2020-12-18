“When you make changes, you go backwards first before you can go forwards.” Keown offers words of wisdom

Martin Keown says Arsenal has to keep the faith with Mikel Arteta because tough times always precedes good times.

Arsenal enjoyed Arteta’s start to his managerial career as he helped them to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield in August.

They beat the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea on their way to winning those trophies.

However, they haven’t started this season well, and after 13 games, it seems that they will even be lucky to finish inside the top 10.

They are currently languishing in the 15th position on the league table and their poor form has seen some people call for Arteta to be fired.

The club is ready to stick with the Spaniard for now it seems, but football management doesn’t come with much guarantee and Arsenal might be forced to fire him soon.

However, Keown says they shouldn’t do that. He urges them to keep the Spaniard and back him in the next transfer window instead.

“I think it is not a time for panic,” said the former England defender via Mirror Football.

“Arteta has shown he can win. People would always say: ‘Trust in Wenger’. Now we need to do that with Arteta.

“He wants to make changes and sometimes, when you make changes, you go backwards first before you can go forwards.

“Meanwhile the confidence has been massively dented by results so it is a difficult time now. I think that came as a bit of a shock to the manager how they were dismantled by Aston Villa and they haven’t really recovered.

“He needs to be backed. I am really pleased (technical director) Edu is speaking now in support of the manager – he should have spoken far sooner.

“I think if the fans were all allowed back in by some miracle next week, they would be behind the manager.”