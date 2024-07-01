Where will Ramsdale go now that Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool not interested in making offers

So, after losing his starting spot at Arsenal last season, Aaron Ramsdale is expected to be on the move this summer. The big question is, Will he actually leave? And where will he end up? There were three clubs — Newcastle, Chelsea, and Liverpool — that seemed interested in him.

But it turns out that there’s actually a pretty slim chance that Ramsdale will join any of the three clubs. That’s definitely something to be concerned about.

Ramsdale probably won’t go to Liverpool. Alisson Becker is still going to be Liverpool’s first-choice goalie. Ramsdale is unlikely to replace the Brazilian, who has proven himself more than capable of playing to Klopp’s instructions. It would be surprising if Rambo left Arsenal to become a backup elsewhere.

It is believed Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is determined to keep Spanish custodian Robert Sanchez, indicating that he no longer has interest in Ramsdale.

Elsewhere, reports suggest Newcastle has agreed to the signing of Nottingham Forest custodian Odysseas Vlachodimos. The Magpies signing Odysseas could mean they’ll no longer prioritise the Ramsdale swoop.

This situation puts Arsenal in a bit of a pickle. They were really hoping to sell Ramsdale this summer, since he’s eager to play more often. But now, it’s become quite a dilemma for them. Who’s going to give the England international a fresh start?



Darren N

