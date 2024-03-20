Where and when our Arsenal international players be in action this week

International break and what’s to come

We’ve reached the first international break of 2024 and with up to 11 players set to play for their countries on this short international friendly break, we Arsenal fans will have a lot to watch and keep an eye on. We face Manchester City next at The Etihad for what could be one of our most important games of the season and we must hope that all players who are away with their respective countries can stay fit and healthy. Here’s a run down of all the games you need to watch out for in the next week and a bit.

First off we could see Zinchenko brace the field for the first time in what seems like a long time when Ukraine will look to face off against Bosnia & Herzegovina on the 21st of March. Zinchenko has been nursing an injury but will be likely to play for his country on this break.

Next up we have Norway vs Czech Republic on the 22nd of March and Norway vs Slovakia on the 26th of March where our captain Martin Odegaard is set to play a big role for his country. Odegaard has been in fine form for Arsenal in recent weeks and will be hoping to continue that with his country.

Then Poland will face off against Estonia on the 22nd of March where Jakub Kiwior will hope to get some minutes for his country. Kiwior has been great since being called into action for the injured Tomiyasu and Zinchenko and has really shown his worth in the squad, he normally gets quite a few minutes for his country and we can expect no different this break.

Egypt will then face off against New Zealand on the 22nd of March and Mohammed Elneny will be likely to start for his country in the middle of the pitch.

Leandro Trossard’s Belgium will look to face off against Ireland on the 23rd of March and then against England on the 26th of March. Trossard has lately become a key part of the Arsenal set up and has always been a big part of the Belgium team, so we can expect him to get some decent minutes for his country.

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale have travelled with England and will look to face off against Brazil on the 23rd of March and then against Trossard’s Belgium on the 26th of March. Saka and Rice are likely to start for England, whereas it’s unclear if Ramsdale will get the nod from Southgate after not being a starter much this season.

Kai Havertz’s Germany will look to face off against France on the 23rd of March and then The Netherlands on the 26th of March. Havertz being a key player in recent months for Arsenal and in great form, you can expect he will get the chance to prove himself again for his country also.

And finally William Saliba’s France will face off against Havertz’s Germany on the 23rd of March and against Chile on the 26th of March.

Hopefully all our lads come back to London in good shape and have a good international break with their countries. We will be sure to keep you up to date with all the latest while they’re aways.

Daisy Mae

