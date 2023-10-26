Where and when will Arsenal Women’s internationals be playing this week?

Arsenal Women’s international games coming up first

Our Arsenal Women have set off with their countries for the second international break of the season for the next two weeks and we’re set for some important clashes. Our women have just come off a win against Bristol City Women, and our women are going into international break in fine form. Here’s the first set of games Arsenal Women’s fans have to look forward to.

Today, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and new signing Kyra Cooney-Cross could make an appearance for their beloved Matilda’s tonight as they look to qualify for the AFC Olympics qualifier’s, playing first against Iran at Optus Stadium in Perth, Arsenal Women’s fans can expect to see all three of our Gooner Women grace the pitch tonight and hopefully start their qualifying stage off with a win. The game starts at 12.00pm BST.

Laia Codina could get some minutes on Friday as Spain look to take on Italy in their 3rd game of the Nations League. The World Cup winners haven’t lost a game yet and look in fine form to go into the next stage of The Nations League. The game starts at 4:45pm BST.

The Netherlands will play Scotland on Friday night as they look to go onto the next round of the Women’s Nations League. Vicotria Pelova and Vivianne Miedema, who only just returned from an injury, were both called up for national duty and Arsenal Women’s fans will be hoping we get to see a bit of both. Miedema is obviously a big question mark and will be looking to take things easy but will also be great to be able to get some more needed minutes in her legs. The game starts at 7:45pm BST.

Ireland will be playing Albania Friday, and the Irish Captain Katie McCabe will no doubt get some minutes for her country. Coming into the break in fine form, scoring 3 goals from her last 2 games, Arsenal Women’s fans will be hoping to see more of the same as they look to top their Nations League group. The game starts at 5:45pm.

Katheirne Kuhl could get some minutes against Iceland on Friday night as they look to go into the next round of the Women’s Nations league. Currently sitting top and haven’t lost a game yet. The game starts at 7:30pm BST.

And finally, we are likely to see Frida Maanum feature for Norway on Friday night, as they look to take on France and in hopes of going into the next round of the Women’s Nations League tournament. They will need a win if they want to continue into the next round so it will be a big game for Maanum and her country.

On Saturday, the England Lionesses will face off against Belgium in their first of a two-game battle against the Belgians. Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy could be set to make an appearance and get some minutes for England for match-day 3 of the Nations League. Russo who has been in fine form for Arsenal Women, will hopefully transfer that to national team duty. Beth mead, who only just returned from injury wasn’t called up as Sarina Wiegman thought it was a bit too soon for her. The big clash starts at 5:45pm BST.

Canada will also play Brazil on Saturday where we could see new signing Cloe Lacasse and goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo get some minutes for their countries. Facing off against Brazil in a friendly game. Hopefully both players get some needed minutes. The game starts at 7:30pm BST.

Sweden faces off against Switzerland on Saturday afternoon where we could see up to five different Arsenal Women’s players. Amanada Ilestedt, Lina Hurtig and Stina Blacksteinus could all feature for Sweden and Noelle Martiz and Lia Walti could feature for Switzerland. Match day 3 of the Nations League where Sweden currently sitting top of their group, but Switzerland will be doing everything to get their first 3 points of the tournament. The game starts at 3:30pm BST.

