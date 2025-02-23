Where Arsenal would be on the league table if there were no VAR errors

Arsenal has been on the receiving end of some tough VAR decisions over the last few months, and had some of those calls gone in their favour, they would be in a much better position in the league standings. Under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are once again challenging for the Premier League title in what is their third consecutive season of pushing for the top spot. Arteta knows that his team must be exceptional if they are to emerge as champions of England, but it has become clear that Arsenal also needs to be fortunate with VAR to ensure their title aspirations are not hindered.

It is no secret that poor VAR decisions can heavily impact a team’s chances of winning the Premier League, and this could explain why Arsenal finds themselves trailing Liverpool in the standings. There is a growing belief that had some of these key VAR decisions been different, Arsenal could have been closer to the top, or even at the summit of the league. To illustrate this point, Squawka has created an alternative Premier League table based on what the standings would look like had VAR mistakes not occurred. According to the report, Arsenal would have accumulated 55 points after 25 league games, which would place them just two points behind Liverpool, who would have 57 points.

This serves as further proof that VAR decisions have had a considerable effect on Arsenal’s results this season. It’s clear that these controversial calls have played a significant role in their position on the table, and it’s likely that the Gunners could have been closer to Liverpool had they not been negatively impacted by these decisions.

Despite this, it’s important to acknowledge that Arsenal must continue to focus on winning games, regardless of whether VAR decisions go in their favour. As much as the technology plays a crucial role in the modern game, the team cannot allow it to dictate their fortunes. The Gunners must work hard to ensure they are in the best possible position, with or without the assistance of VAR, if they are to achieve their Premier League ambitions this season.