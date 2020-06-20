Arsenal fans had been very hopeful of ending this season brightly after we started the year 2020 unbeaten domestically for months.

We seemed to have finally gotten to grips with what it means to compete at the highest level and Mikel Arteta’s reign was beginning to make a lot of sense, however, the wheels have now come off.

We entered our first match after the restart against Manchester City with so much confidence of causing an upset.

However, after 90 minutes at the Etihad, we were back to the drawing board. The untrustworthy David Luiz was to blame for our loss against City but I was optimistic that we would beat Brighton.

When Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring I thought we would finally earn the first win at the second time of asking.

But in a classic Arsenal fashion, we crumbled at the back again to let them score two goals against us and take all the points.

Fans like me have little hope left in us and I am sure that the confidence of our players will also have taken some battering.

This Arsenal job is Mikel Arteta’s first senior management role and questions must surely be asked now whether he is actually up to the task.

Arteta still has time to turn things around, Europe may be out of the question now, especially the Champions League but there is still the FA Cup and maybe now is the time for Arteta to concentrate on that competition.

That said, our opponents will be Sheffield United and they are far from being walkovers, in fact it would not surprise me if most neutrals predict the Blades to emerge the winners.

It is really hard to pick oneself up after such a crushing defeat but that is what must be done, by the management, players and fans because being depressed is hardly going to help anyone out in this situation.

So the question is “Where does Arsenal go from here following humiliating Brighton defeat? Well, the answer is simple, we go forward that is what we do, we have no other choice, we are Arsenal FC and we cannot allow ourselves to regress any further, we have to dig deep and show character.

It may not seem like it now but Arsenal will come good once again.