“Where does he fit in?” Pundit questions Arsenal’s interest in striker

Dominic Calvert Lewin has been linked with a move to Arsenal this season, with some reports believing the striker has the physical presence Mikel Arteta wants in his frontman.

However, the Englishman has hardly played this season because he is injury-prone, which is one reason Everton could be relegated.

It remains unclear if he will play again this season, yet reports suggest he is the man they like at the Emirates.

It is a baffling rumour to Alan Hutton, who believes Calvert-Lewin will be a surprise signing if Arsenal signs him from Everton.

He tells Football Insider:

“I would be surprised if that happened.

“His numbers this season have not been great. It has been a real shame for him because he does offer a lot but the injuries have really caught up with him this season.

“Where does he fit in to that Arsenal team? They have got [Eddie] Nketiah, [Gabriel] Jesus, [Bukayo] Saka, [Gabriel] Martinelli, where does he fit in there? I would be surprised if that happened.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert-Lewin has been in poor form this season because of his fitness, which should discourage us from adding him to our squad.

The Englishman is a fine striker, but if he cannot prove his fitness, it is foolish for us to sign him.

There would be better strikers on the market when the term ends and we probably should wait and sign one of them.