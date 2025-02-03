Where does Myles Lewis-Skelly think his best position is long-term?

Myles Lewis-Skelly spent much of his time in the Arsenal academy as a midfielder, but upon breaking into the first team, he was converted into a left-back. Despite the positional shift, the youngster has impressed in the role, making it increasingly difficult for Oleksandr Zinchenko to secure regular game time. The Ukrainian international may even find himself forced to leave the club due to Lewis-Skelly’s emergence.

As one of the standout talents to have progressed from Arsenal’s academy into the senior squad, Lewis-Skelly has been widely tipped for a bright future. His performances at left-back have caught the eye, particularly in the inverted role that Mikel Arteta favours. His versatility and tactical intelligence have allowed him to adapt seamlessly, showcasing his ability to influence games from deep positions.

However, despite his success in the role, questions remain over where he will ultimately play in the long term. Given his background as a midfielder, there is a possibility that he could be shifted back into a more central role as his development progresses. The teenager himself has remained coy about his long-term position, instead choosing to focus on helping the team in any way he can.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:

“Long term, in my head, I know where I want to go, but right now I’m looking at what I can do to help the team, and wherever I’m effective in a team role, I’ll take it.

“I still need to establish myself, of course, but I’m really enjoying playing at left-back: the challenge of coming up against different wingers, their different qualities and what I need to do against them. I enjoy the analysis side of it and the different approaches. Also, the way we play, and in football now generally, a left-back and midfielder can be quite similar. The education I’ve had as a midfielder is definitely helping me now.”

Lewis-Skelly is undoubtedly a special talent, and given that he is still a teenager, he has plenty of room to grow and refine his game. Arsenal must continue to nurture his potential carefully, ensuring he is given the right opportunities while not placing too much responsibility on his shoulders too soon. His development will be crucial, and if handled correctly, he could become a key player for the club in the years to come.