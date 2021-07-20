Where does this potential Arsenal squad with six signings rank amongst our rivals? (Opinion)

Arsenal completed their second signing of the summer window yesterday in Albert Sambi Lokonga, and we are believed to be closing on a number of others at present also.
Ben White is believed to be all-but complete, with just his medical to be completed upon his return from holiday next week according to the DailyMail, while we are linked with adding a new back-up goalkeeper, a new striker to potentially replace Alexandre Lacazette, as well as a potential replacement for Granit Xhaka.
While I would love to throw Locatelli into the mix, I’m struggling to believe that Juventus will allow this one to pass them by, so I’ve stuck with Elneny for the purposes of the article.
One of Sam Johnstone or Aaron Ramsdale currently appears to be the most likely signing to come in as back-up ahead of the new term, as reported in the DailyStar, while our new left-back in Nuno Tavares has already joined the club, and has already made an impression by scoring on his friendly debut against Rangers.
Tammy Abraham may not be everyone’s favoured strike-target, and while I’m torn over who I would prefer out of him or Odsonne Edouard, the most recent rumours have been for the Chelsea striker, with The Telegraph amongst others linking him with the switch, and I believe he would relish playing in our current setup.
While this team isn’t quite complete, with another central midfielder and AM ideally needing to be added also, I’m feeling really positive about this team on paper putting in a serious challenge for the top four, especially without the pressures of having to juggle European football this season.
Is the squad already shaping up to be in much better shape than last season? If you could add just one player to the above squad, who would it be and why?
I won’t speculate on who will arrive until I see them arrive.
We had a solid second half of last season. Changing 5 players although perhpas needed, is like starting from scratch. We can not start from scratch.
If it were up to me we would change two players immediatly and ease an other 3 players during the season. I would change Bellerin and I would bring in a Partner for Partey (Bissouma?). For the rest I would start the same players that played most of the second half of last season.
If I could get my hands on Aour I would have him come in for ESR with 20 minutes or so to go for the first 10 PL games and for the cup games.
Good calls JanV and not unattainable.
If White & Aarons get done then a midfielder is key. Locatelli would be nice but I’m also struggling to see that materialise. I like Declan Rice but he’s rumored to going to Man U for 80m. Some other options exist and Arsenal will need to complete one of them.
I’m not sure I see Aarons happening either Yos. Rice is surely beyond our current paygrade and honestly overpriced as he’s in great demand.
Depends on whether we sell any for reall money, plus how much cash we REALLY have – which none of us know. Could be fun though!
If I could add just one player to our existing squad, I’d get a taller CF. A team without a highly established system like Arsenal needs a dominant CF to win aerial duels, since our GK mostly clears our lines using long goal kicks when playing against a high pressing opposition
Wolves struggled without Jimenez, Spurs were pathetic without Kane, Everton relied on Calvert-Lewin, Inter depended on Lukaku, AC Milan always required their towering CF to start and England wouldn’t win the ball possession in the front line if Kane wasn’t commited to aerial duels
The tall CF doesn’t have to be a towering monster like Bas Dost, Wout Weghorst, Olivier Giroud, Sasa Kalajdzic, Ludovic Ajorque and Alexander Isak, but he must be able to win and hold the ball for his teammates. It would be great if we can get a tall striker with an exceptional link-up ability, but that killer combination of abilities usually increases the player’s price tag tremendously
In Euro, Benzema, Kane, Lukaku and Morata showed their capabilities to lead the line, but we’d likely not able to sign any of them. I bet most of us thought Aubameyang was a complete striker who’d be a much better CF than Giroud and Lacazette
True GAI but all I can say is: Man City.
Interesting and fun opinion article GP – although bound to be criticised by Foxy as “frivolous”! lol
I’m really pleased you haven’t (as many responders no doubt will) been over-ambitious in your potential further signings.
A lot depends on whether we actually have further funds, or whether the gossip on who we are looking at is just that. I was assuming we are really low on cash now, but perhaps it was a big bluff and we really can afford to bid for more than one top level player. We still theoretically have Abraham (meh), Locatelli*, Aouar, Aarons, Ramsdale (meh), Odegaard, Koopmeiners,* Bissouma*, Neves, Maddison, Dest*, etc in the frame so who knows? I suspect one only but if the cash is there… My own preferences are *.
Still no appealing forwards so I think we work with what we have, and I’m inclined to believe Lokonga before Elneny and that Tavares will break into the first 11 quickly. Just because these two are not household names in the UK it doesn’t mean they are not class players.
For me, with one at least of the optioned new midfielders its a comfortable top 6 team and I’m pretty excited about both the rest of the window and the new season. But then again I’m one of the Arsenal optimists!
The squad as its written here doesnt fill me with confidence. Lack of real depth and square pegs in round holes.
However i dont think this will be how we line up. Arteta looks like he prefers 4-3-3.
I’d like to see willock and partey together
Agree the suggested formation looks rather strange MJH. How much depth do we need though if we aren’t in Europe? Too many quality players and you then get complaints they cant get a game, or the kids don’t get a chance. Priority is very much first 11 for me.
I would be very satisfied with this setup. Happy with our new signings Tavares and Lokonga. Get the other signings done ASAP. (White, Abraham, Aarons and Johnston) Keep Joe Willock and Nelson fgs. We have great young talents.
Only player I miss is AM-N.
Great setup IMO for the coming season. With this squad we would definitely have a very, very good chance to be in the Top 4.
Agree Web – maybe not Top4 for me but I see a comfortable Top 6 side forming for this season as long as we get at least a creative midfielder. A young side that will only get better and I think both Lokonga and Tavares are good buys.. Give us a few weeks to gel and we may surprise a few people.
No negatives posted yet – I’m eagerly awaiting the arrival of all our doom-merchants! lol
Thia squad is even weaker than last season’s squad on paper.
Tammy fekking Abraham? Really? Of all the strikers out there needed. It’s Tammy?
I’d rather have Pepe converted to 9 than Tammy be our striker.
It seems some of you don’t watch football with the way you guys analyze stuff.
What does Tammy brings? Aerially he’s poor, not a very good hold up player, doesn’t bring much play in games.
Only makes runs to take the final shot at goal. Basically he’s a lite version of Auba and you want both of them in the team.
You think Tuchel is dumb for leaving him out despite needing a striker and looking for one?
Some of you try to sound like you know what’s good, when in truth some of your decisions would only make us worse.
Imagine having Auba and Abraham up front.
It’s like playing with 2 men down when they are not tapping in goals.
That Midfield of Elneny Partey is weak AF. Might be solid defensively, but it takes away the attacking contribution Xhaka’s replacement is meant to have.
No squad depth, ESR as AM and Nelson as his backup?
Lol okay, I’m glad it’s just an opinion article.
Lol Eddie – agree 100% on both Abraham and Elneny, but its just out there to get us talking.
If we get an A/CM Im more upbeat than you. Depth? Who needs it. No Europe, priority is First 11 then Kids get their chance for injuries. It’s probably heatstroke affecting me though!
If we were to get a new RB 2nd GK CAM and yes a tall CF I would consider this window a successful one!in the meantime it’d be nice to see some outgoings to bring money and free spaces but I guess they are interdependent we can’t sell if we haven’t secured replacements like others on this site I’ll wait the end of the window before passing judgement.
Eddie you can’t use tuchel as an example why Tammy is bad. Hell yeah arteta doesn’t even use martinelli because he prefers nkethia and between you and I we know the better player. I’ll take Abraham in a heartbeat if the price is right. He offers what none of our strikers have that is height and aeriel power. It’s laughable to hear you say he is weak in the air. That is his strong point and he holds it up well. And he is also young and oh an arsenal fan. That on its own is a reason why he will want to succeed and to prove his doubters wrong. Nelson should be loaned or sold I can’t seem to understand the hype around this player. He is too immature in his play. Joe willock there is a player in there. Loan him to Newcastle for a full season and see how he does. Arteta and AMN should make up their minds quick, if he wants to play rb then there is no point signing one. We rather use that money for an attacking midfielder. I believe ESR is waiting to see who we sign because an establish player wouldn’t want to sit on the bench for a kid. Have we thought about this yet? Where would you play ESR if we sign an established AMF? If we are signing bissouma or locatteli I doubt there will be room for ESR if we signed and AMF. I wouldn’t want ESR to be on the bench for anybody. He is good enough and has earned that position. So whoever we are signing is going to share minutes with him. Now will grealish, Madison agree to this? I doubt that. So the only feasible option whom I think can afford to accept that is aoura but I have my doubt on this player because of his mentality. He sounds like a mercenary. And oh no one should suggest we move ESR to the wing please.
Between Declan rice and kalvin Philip, kalvin Philip all day of the year. Man got different engine. Tireless
Dolberg or eduoud not Abraham
Abraham is young striker with excellent development options. He is “hungry” and want to prove his worth. At Chelsea the competitionon is very strong. If Abraham is playing regurlarly I am convinced he will develope into an excellent striker. Fast reactions, holds up well, tall with strong actions in the air.
Apart from Ben White, I dont see any improvement in the squad. Xhaka>Elneny and Laca>Abraham, so I guess if this is the squad we will finish 9th this season.