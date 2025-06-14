Where does Viktor Gyokeres expect to play football next season?

Viktor Gyokeres is attracting serious attention from top Premier League clubs as well as sides outside England, with his future looking set for a move away from Portugal this summer. The Swedish striker has developed into one of the most in-demand forwards in European football thanks to his outstanding performances since joining Sporting Club.

Gyokeres has impressed with his goalscoring consistency and physical presence, and it now seems likely that his time in Portugal is coming to an end. Several major clubs are monitoring his situation, with Arsenal among those keen to secure his signature.

Arsenal maintains interest but faces competition

The Gunners are reportedly in the market for a new striker, and Gyokeres has emerged as one of their top targets. The striker is said to be open to continuing his career at the Emirates, a move that would see him step up to a team that has challenged for the Premier League title in recent seasons.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit. Other English clubs are also showing interest in the forward, and the competition for his services remains wide open. The Gunners are also tracking Benjamin Sesko as an alternative, and it is currently unclear which of the two they will prioritise.

This strategic approach suggests that Arsenal are not putting all their hopes into signing Gyokeres alone, but rather keeping multiple options in play as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of the new campaign.

Player confident of Premier League move

A report from Football365 claims that Gyokeres himself is confident he will be playing in the Premier League next season. The striker reportedly expects to be back in English football and is now waiting for one of his suitors to finalise a deal.

Gyokeres previously spent time in England and appears eager to return to the league, where his skillset and style of play would likely be a strong fit. His confidence about a move suggests discussions are progressing behind the scenes.

Gyokeres would be a strong addition to our squad, and it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal can win the race for his signature in what promises to be a highly competitive transfer battle.

