Where have all the Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal rumours gone? We need him..

What happened to Viktor Gyokeres’ Arsenal transfer links?

The Swedish striker enjoyed a fantastic debut season for Sporting CP after the Portuguese paid £17 million to get him from Coventry last summer.

Gyokeres scored 21 goals and assisted 12 times in 49 appearances for Coventry during the 2022–23 Championship season. It’s funny that Premier League sides didn’t try to sign him at the time. The Sporting CP executives must feel themselves geniuses for successfully pulling off such a significant acquisition for such a little sum.

At Jose Alvalade Stadium, the forward continued his heroics in front of goal. By the time the 2023–24 season was over, he had 43 goals and 15 assists in all appearances, making him the player with the most goal involvements in Europe.

Several reports from last season indicated that Arsenal had been monitoring him, and their scouts had consistently expressed their admiration for him.

With Arsenal looking to add a solid striker to the squad this summer, why isn’t there any movement in the direction of Gyokeres? That’s what most Gooners have been asking themselves.

For sure, Gyokeres should be considered in Arsenal’s striker search. And he could be, as Fabrizio Romano has intimated that behind the scenes, the club may see him as a top target but they may feel his move is unlikely considering the hefty transfer fee he may be available for.

“Things have been quiet for a while regarding Viktor Gyokeres, but that’s because he isn’t a ‘Plan B’ for anyone, he’ll be a first choice – but he’s really expensive,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

Portuguese teams are well-known for demanding high fees for their players. And as talented as Gyokeres had proven to be, they would undoubtedly want a mammoth of an offer to let him go.

