Where have Arsenal’s ‘leaders’ gone now the pressure is on?

The Gunners most critiical pundit, Gary Neville, has identified four senior players at Arsenal who he believes are responsible for the team’s recent dip in form. The Gunners had a promising start to the Premier League season, but their momentum has significantly slowed down in recent weeks, allowing Manchester City to catch up in the title race.
The team surrendered a two-goal lead at Anfield and drew with relegation-threatened teams West Ham and Southampton, which only weakened their grip at the top of the league. Their defeat to Manchester City further paved the way for the Cityzens to be left in the driving seat to retain their title.
Neville spoke on The Overlap, saying that the Gunners that the team’s poor run of form at such a decisive point in the season is due to the failures of senior players and a lack of leadership.
He identified that senior talents are not stepping up and taking responsibility during games. He highlighted that Arsenal’s issues stem from a lack of leadership on and off the pitch, and that the team’s struggles are not solely the manager’s fault. Neville emphasized that for Arsenal to remain competitive in the Premier League, their senior players need to start performing at a higher level and take accountability for the team’s results.
‘I look at Martin Odegaard, fantastic professional. Oleksandr Zinchenko, great professional. But when you actually get to the highest pressurised moments in the biggest matches in the crux of the season, are they leaders then?
‘Arsenal’s senior players, Partey, Zinchenko, Odegaard, in the most difficult period – when those younger players like Saka and Martinelli needed that guidance, Jesus needed telling to stop running around and just stand up front and be really disciplined in how you play – they didn’t impact the rest of their teammates on the pitch, I don’t believe.
‘In fact, they contributed to the difficulties they were having in the matches.
‘Xhaka at Anfield [referring to the incident with Trent Alexander-Arnold], Partey’s performances in the last few games, I think Zinchenko gave a goal away in one game as well – the Liverpool game and maybe West Ham as well – and Odegaard had probably his most difficult game as well against Manchester City.
‘And then if you think of the huddle that Zinchenko did [against Southampton] and then Odegaard came over and said, “Break up”.
‘So those four players that are the leaders in that team have not been able – at the moment those younger players needed it – to really pull them together and keep them calm and composed. That to me has been apparent these last few weeks.’
It is very hard to disagree with Neville’s assessment, as Xhaka’s hot headedness has returned in the latest pressure games, Zinchenko’s and Partey’s form seems to have taken a dive, while Odegaard’s influence has reduced drastically on the field of play.
These player are supposed to be the leaders, and it is beginning to look like they have crumbled as the pressure on each game has increased. Is there something going wrong behind the scenes, or are they smply not the leaders we expected them to be?
——————————————————–
Watch Arteta refuse to give up on title after Man City defeat – “There are still 5 games to play, it’s not over…”
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The leaders in the field can do nothing if the team’s tactic has been deciphered by the opposition. This is why we need someone to win the ball upfront for his teammates as plan ‘B’, when plan ‘A’ becomes ineffective in the second half of the game
Tactics are of course very important, but leaders will demand we find a better way to counter the opposition, not just accept it or hope things will change on their own. We didn’t seem to work harder when things went against us – that’s troubling.
In my opinion, it’s the manager’s job to find other ways, when the game becomes difficult to handle
Its just all gone Pete Tong!!!!!!
I think this word “leader” is a cliche. They are all adults who should understand what is needed. True Odegaard seems almost too nice and quiet to be the captain, but I’m not sure what a captain can really do to make any thinking player do what is necessary at any given time. Sorry if that sounds pedantic. I never needed a captain to make me play better. Pride was enough.
Arsenal has hit a brick wall due to one main reason, the lack of adequate metal strength, Wenger use to stress the need and its importance.
But Arsenal must clear the deck and strengthen the spine of the team once and for all, no more players we haven’t herd of or so call hidden jem.
Three areas Arsenal must strengthen in the summer before the visit to MetLife in the big Apple.
Top striker in the mould of Vlohovic.
Mobile midfielder in the mould of Caicedo
Top center back in the mould of Sutalo.
But from the look of things Arsenal may need an injection of two genuine midfielders to keep company with the big boys
The team (including senior players) are drilled or coached into performing like robots, but when the crap hits the fan, seniors players are bullied by pundits like Neville for lack of leadership.
Can’t have it boys ways. Arteta doesn’t like players who think for themselves. It’s either the Arteta way or the highway…we know very well.