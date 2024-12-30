“Where have they plucked the figure out?” Journalist questions Isak asking price

Arsenal has reportedly identified Alexander Isak as a potential target as they seek to strengthen their attacking options. The Swedish striker has been in sensational form for Newcastle United, delivering consistent performances that have made him one of the most highly regarded forwards in the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, Arsenal is not the only top club to have taken notice of the 25-year-old’s exploits.

The Gunners are in search of a prolific goal scorer to elevate their attack, and Isak seems to fit the profile perfectly. His combination of pace, technical ability, and clinical finishing has been a major asset for Newcastle. While Arsenal has been monitoring him for some time, signing Isak would be far from straightforward.

The striker is reportedly settled at Newcastle and has shown no signs of pushing for a move. Furthermore, the Magpies are in no rush to sell, as Isak remains under contract for another three seasons. According to reports, Newcastle has slapped a staggering £150 million price tag on their star forward, making any potential transfer a significant financial challenge for Arsenal.

While Isak’s talent might justify such a valuation on the pitch, the figure has raised eyebrows across the footballing world. Speaking to Talk Sport, journalist Henry Winter questioned the logic behind Newcastle’s asking price, saying:

“Where have they plucked the figure out? Where do you get £150m from? Three years left on his contract. £150m is a nice round figure, but there are also issues with PSR; they went through that with Elliot Anderson. If it is £150m, where does the negotiation start? Arsenal should be interested because they need a centre-forward, and their budget is sort of £80 million for a top striker.”

Isak would undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to Arsenal’s squad, bringing proven quality and the potential to thrive in Mikel Arteta’s system. However, the Gunners must carefully weigh the financial implications of such a move. While Arsenal’s need for a reliable striker is evident, splurging £150 million on a single player could limit their ability to address other areas of the squad.

As the January transfer window approaches, Arsenal will have to decide whether to engage in negotiations or explore more affordable alternatives. While Isak’s talent is undeniable, the club must remain cautious to ensure they strike the right balance between ambition and financial prudence.