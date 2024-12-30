“Where have they plucked the figure out?” Journalist questions Isak asking price

Arsenal has reportedly identified Alexander Isak as a potential target as they seek to strengthen their attacking options. The Swedish striker has been in sensational form for Newcastle United, delivering consistent performances that have made him one of the most highly regarded forwards in the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, Arsenal is not the only top club to have taken notice of the 25-year-old’s exploits.
The Gunners are in search of a prolific goal scorer to elevate their attack, and Isak seems to fit the profile perfectly. His combination of pace, technical ability, and clinical finishing has been a major asset for Newcastle. While Arsenal has been monitoring him for some time, signing Isak would be far from straightforward.
The striker is reportedly settled at Newcastle and has shown no signs of pushing for a move. Furthermore, the Magpies are in no rush to sell, as Isak remains under contract for another three seasons. According to reports, Newcastle has slapped a staggering £150 million price tag on their star forward, making any potential transfer a significant financial challenge for Arsenal.
While Isak’s talent might justify such a valuation on the pitch, the figure has raised eyebrows across the footballing world. Speaking to Talk Sport, journalist Henry Winter questioned the logic behind Newcastle’s asking price, saying:
“Where have they plucked the figure out? Where do you get £150m from? Three years left on his contract. £150m is a nice round figure, but there are also issues with PSR; they went through that with Elliot Anderson. If it is £150m, where does the negotiation start? Arsenal should be interested because they need a centre-forward, and their budget is sort of £80 million for a top striker.”
Isak would undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to Arsenal’s squad, bringing proven quality and the potential to thrive in Mikel Arteta’s system. However, the Gunners must carefully weigh the financial implications of such a move. While Arsenal’s need for a reliable striker is evident, splurging £150 million on a single player could limit their ability to address other areas of the squad.
As the January transfer window approaches, Arsenal will have to decide whether to engage in negotiations or explore more affordable alternatives. While Isak’s talent is undeniable, the club must remain cautious to ensure they strike the right balance between ambition and financial prudence.
Newcastle obviously don’t want Isak to leave, plus he’s happy there.
Bidding starts at £150 million & this is a price set to put other sides off.
Basically, He’s not for sale.
That’s all very well, once you’ve scared the others away, one of two things will happen. The player will be demotivated as he wants CL football and when his contract has run down far enough his value will have dropped quicker than it should as a consequence of diminishing form. Let’s not forget balancing the books and addressing other areas of the team may also necessitate his sale.
Sell Saka for £50 mil
The sky6 in compliance with the premier league, have done everything in their collective power to stop NUFC from breaking into their cosy little cartel now it’s effecting them (to a lesser extent,) they don’t like it,, so if Arsenal can’t afford it that’s unfortunate and only down to themselves and the rest of their little gang putting the restrictions in place,, as for price well it’s the going rate for a world class striker, if they’ve only got £80mil to spend they should have went for Ivan Toney, the shear arrogance that they just expect NUFC to roll over to what they want is laughable. If NUFC came if for Saka and offered £50 mil, would they accept it?
If Grealish cost 100mil, sitting on the bench most games, Isak is worth 3 X him.
So 150mil is cheap for a proven goal scorer.
If you want or need goals, Pay the Money
As much as teams getting regulated for their spending, teams must also be regulated for their selling prices. Fixing financial issues in football in a two way thing, you don’t just rectify the spending, but you also rectify the selling aspect as well
But but but, we’re Arsenal and how dare any other club insist on a price we can’t afford. Do they not understand we are arsenal and they should accept the amount we want to pay for their prized asset. how do thy not understand we are Arsenal.
They obviously don’t want to sell him….EPL, especially in Januaries, is littered with inflated prices….don’t blame them tbh….no news here…
A staggering £150 mil , even the Saudis would be wondering what the hell is happening here
Even Chelsea might not be tempted. 🤣
£150…mil is an absolute joke.besides January isn’t actually a good month for transfer.newcastle should keep their star man I suggest
So NUFC bid £50 mil for Saka,, yeah sounds about right
He’s not worth it. Yeah, he bangs in goals against ten men or lower league standing teams, but he’s not the powerful target man striker we need.
He shrugged off VVD and banged one in the top corner from outside the box, but maybe that doesn’t count? 🤷♂️ if he hadn’t had an injury this season he would be right up there as the top goal scorer, also he’s not scored any penalties,,
You’re qute correct. He’s as good as gets in the Premier League, and I don’t blame Newcastle one bit for overpricing him.
@MorpethMag
But did they win? I stand by my opinion, while respecting yours.
Possibly if the ref had done his job without a biased against the s calls top 6 , they would have, better team only two mistakes led to goals for Liverpool, and also who has beat Liverpool this season? Forest 🤷♂️