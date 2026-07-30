Where is Arsenal? Liverpool set for formal talks for Gunners target

Liverpool are reportedly set to beat Arsenal to the signing of Bradley Barcola after showing greater determination in the race for the French winger’s signature this summer.

Arsenal have identified Barcola as one of several players capable of becoming their marquee signing during the current transfer window. However, Liverpool have moved more decisively in their pursuit, placing themselves in a strong position to complete the transfer.

Liverpool step up pursuit of Barcola

The Reds have held discussions with Barcola’s representatives and presented their long-term project to the player. Those talks have reportedly strengthened Liverpool’s position as they look to secure one of the most highly regarded young attackers in European football.

According to Sky Sports, after several conversations with the winger’s entourage, Liverpool are now preparing to formalise their interest by submitting an offer to Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Arsenal continue to monitor alternatives

Barcola has reportedly informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave during the current transfer window and does not intend to sign a new contract with the club. Liverpool are therefore expecting the European champions to enter into discussions over a potential transfer.

Arsenal remain interested in Julián Álvarez, and it is possible that the Gunners have decided to focus their efforts on signing the Argentine forward instead of Barcola this summer.

Despite Liverpool’s apparent advantage in the race, there is little doubt that Barcola would represent an outstanding addition to Arsenal’s squad if the Gunners were to pursue the move more aggressively. His pace, technical ability and attacking quality would provide another dimension to their forward line, while Liverpool will hope their progress in negotiations enables them to complete one of the standout transfers of the window.

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