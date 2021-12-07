Where is Arsenal’s ‘progress’ we have been talking about?

About a week ago, a reader wrote how Arteta wasn’t afraid to upset players individually for the sake of ‘success’.
‘What success?’ I argued? ‘Look at the league table’ they insist.
While my stance is 5th should never be viewed as an achievement, how have I been so confident that that we won’t finish in the top 4?
I simply watch what is in front of me. A group of players simply not entertaining to watch with zero leadership and few characters.
I’ll be called even more names, but you tend to accept that when proven correct.
Because while some Gooners’ rejoiced’ about a season where we have still yet to be in the top 4, while others boast about ‘progress’ for surging into positions that Spurs and Man United sack managers for, while we overhype our players to the point some arrogantly questioning if a Sterling could get into our 11 …… others have seen enough.
Enough to know that Mikel Arteta, a nice guy, well spoken, his love for the club not in question…. is simply not the man to take us to our previous levels.
He’s too conservative to begin with but most of all his man management lacks any kind of consistency.
The Spaniard gets praised for his honestly in interviews but how honest is he really?
When we needed a goal at Old Trafford, he took off Aubameyang.
When we needed a goal at Goodison, our captain came on in the 84th minute.
Sandwiched between that, our manager insisted he has faith in his skipper and there is zero issue.
Yet yesterday, Eddie Nketiah was essentially picked ahead of Aubameyang.
This is the same Eddie who for large portions of this campaign fails to even make the bench in the Prem.
He won’t extend his contract because of a lack of playing time. He hasn’t had those minutes because he’s proved to not be good enough.
Yet the moment he rejects a deal, you want to give him minutes.
Why? To change his mind? To keep a British player to meet your quotas?
It can’t help Aubameyang’s confidence that on Merseyside he was overlooked by two strikers who this time next year won’t be at the club?
Who, in January, can negotiate with clubs abroad?
Applauded on Sky Sports for accepting his team wasn’t good enough, yet stopping short at questioning himself. Nor did the reporters ask the correct questions.
Like how do you go from not rating Eddie, he says he wants to leave, yet suddenly he gets off the bench, but Pepe doesn’t?
I want a straight face where our boss tells us that’s a footballing decision.
The same man who promised that it was a footballing decision why Guendouzi and Ozil couldn’t make a 9-man bench for a Cup Final, but a young Matt Smith could?
Don’t get me wrong, Pepe has to take accountability because his move to England hasn’t worked out, but it’s rare that a team lose 3 out of 4 games and your record signing is an unused sub.
Other owners would want to know why you suddenly stopped using that resource.
The answer is in his first ever job as a manager, a rookie has been conditioned to think that it’s okay to wash your hands of talent.
Most are expected to coach players and get the best out of the assets they have.
At Man City that was supposedly Arteta’s strength, his ability to teach and train.
It seems Pepe is the latest scapegoat in this constant need to blame someone.
Ozil and Sokratis were paid to sit at home.
Guendouzi was loaned out due to his attitude.
Saliba for two years now hasn’t been deemed ready.
Now it’s Pepe’s turn.
At the start of the season, Pepe was starting, Laca wasn’t, and Eddie wasn’t in the matchday squad.
Part of the club’s refusal to pay over the odds to keep Laca is that they can’t justify a big salary for a striker deemed as back up.
Eddie wants to leave because he can’t start in the Prem for Arsenal.
Yet a month before they can sign pre-contracts they are ahead of Pepe and Auba?
Martinelli is only suddenly playing having been ignored for months.
It’s so disjointed and messy.
According to some though it’s fine if it means success …. what success?
None of these decisions are winning us points.
The most impressive aspect is instead of a section of our fanbase questioning these decisions, they have been charmed into thinking that somehow, we are heading in right direction.
That’s perhaps the club’s greatest achievement, convincing customers that everything is positive when we factually fail to hit our targets.
A week ago, Gooners who questioned the progress of this manager has their IQ questioned.
That anger comes from being proven wrong every week.
I didn’t respond …. I didn’t need too.
Arteta’s done that for me.
A nice bloke who might turn out to be a great manager elsewhere.
Just not at Arsenal
Be Kind in The Comments
Dan
Here is the progress
10 hours ago
“Arsenal has been unbeaten in the Champions League for five years!”
@Gundown
Epic…😂😂😂😂
After the gunners came crashing down at Anfield,theybeat NU. They then lost to MU in a game they shd have won. Now after leading they lose again.
Its back to square one. I thought the defence had improved significantly but its still the achilles heel.
Hopefully things will improve but there are no eeasy games in the epl.y
@Wolfgang
One of our main problems is, we fail to control the midfield. We lack a real midfield maestro in the mould is Santi. One who breaks up play and turns defence into attack at the drop of a hat.
“One of our main problems is, we fail to control the midfield”
To me this has been our main problem for years. Our midfielders have heavy first touch, lack any sort of control under pressure, slow in decision making and cannot dribble.. A midfield of this nature belongs to the mid to lower half of the table.
@Mark 2.0
RealTalk…
About 2 years under Arteta, and what changes has he brought?
1. He said squad needed rebuilding and players removed. He loaned out several players and has brought in 12 new players.
2. Ownership needed to support his plan and vision. He was handed complete control and over £200 million in 2 years.
3. His Arsenal DNA and understanding the club culture. Do you see Arsenal DNA in his philosophy, style of play, or game management?
4. I see 2 years of inferior football and performances, and a manager who has completely destroyed our attacking football.
Familiar rut, but can’t keep blaming players when he got 12 new ones, and ownership handed him control and over £200 million to spend.
Durand Arteta is too proud to admit he was wrong to let Guendouzi go that the sort of player Arsenal need right NOW
wolfgangAteam who has not won in the last 7 or 8 games play Arsenal and stick 4 pastis alright one was offside and one was very marginally offside a side who cannot win stick 4 goals past us I thought Arteta said he fixed the defence
The players started using time wasting tactics right from the beginning of the second half. There was no belief in the team that they could do better than the 1 goal scored. That’s how the manager thinks. He hasn’t got the personality to run a club of arsenal’s size. It is that Simple
I think some of us have been trying to convince ourselves that Arsenal / MA are doing what’s best and moving in the right direction. I’m not one of them though. I completely agree with you, Dan.
Those who are desperately trying to cling onto the bare single thread that this club are on the climb must simply be deluded and confused. Yes, we had a great little run in terms of results. But, the performances were still poor. We got lucky a few times. The biggest and best turn around for us was Ramsdale who went above and beyond with some fantastic saves. With Leno still in goal we would be way down at the bottom still.
It’s about time this club realised the obvious problem here. The owners. Nothing is changing any time soon!
GunneRay The owners YES they Employed Arteta and gave him more money than any other manager The Owners are to blame
imagine Pepe was on the bench but Arteta brought in Nketiah is just irresponsible
Fact is Nketiah did more in his 20 mins on the pitch than any of our other forwards.The fact that Auba made a mess of a gilt edged chance with the last kick of the ball does not seem to have been recognised,nor the fact that he has been poor throughout the season.Our Manager has erred in not dropping him before now.Arteta has failed to bring about an improvement in the fortunes of our Club and may well suffer the consequences at the end of the season.I have no problem with that whatsoever but when it comes to listening to the ongoing excuses for the failures of our so called leader, I draw the line.
It ain’t working with Arteta. He has had two years. EVERYBODY here said he has until Christmas to show he can do it. We are stuck in a fruitless mode and it’s becoming clear it’s not the players. Arteta cannot organise and motivate our team. He just hasn’t got the ability. It’s not about is he likable or what Pep said about him…..he just is not good enough…..fact……reality. It’s 2 years now….he must leave as virtually everybody had said. Christmas is upon us and Arteta has FAILED.
I gave him until Christmas (December) to show progress and improvement. There is no improvement whatsoever and we are just treading waters like we have been since he took over.
Time to move on and appoint a new much experienced managers.
I think it’s time for Arteta to leave.
We have got January around the corner, relieve him of his duties and find a much more experienced manager for the January window.
Chelsea got rid of Lamaprd.
United got rid of Ole.
Spurs got rid of Nuno
I feel like it’s about the right time for Arsenal to part ways with Arteta. He seems to be out of his depth.
Goonster Josh Stan son said I want to work with the fans Well why don’t he listen to us Arteta is not the Man for a club like Arsenal
There was never going to be progress under this management,that was plain to see after last season ,throwing money at the problem as got us nowhere now we have another wasted season on our hands playing the same dismal football we have seen for the last 2-3 seasons .
Trust the process was a myth that unfortunately some fans believed and tried to excuse Arteta from his failings .
If he’s not replaced at the end of the season then I’m not sure what else to say ,his failings will be on the owners hands but not acting is surely doing more damage to his business than good .
The goals at the beginning of the season were
1. Get rid of the underperformers.
2. Recruit young disciplined players with good resale value.
3. A return to Europe by making top 7.
So how are we doing after 15 games?
Recruitment? 6 new young players who are now all starters in the PL. Rating. 17/20
Getting rid of players?
Sold Willock.
Moved on. Ceballos Ryan Luiz Willian.
Could not sell Torreira Nelson Runarrson Bellerin Saliba Guendouzie.(loaned)
Leno Chambers Cedric Holding Mari Kolasinac Elneny Niles Xhaka Nketiah Lacazette Auba Pepe. = 2/20.
3. Making top 7. We are in 7th and in with a shout of top 6. Rating 8/10
So recruitig and 7th place are top successes.
Failure to sell players is bad recruiting mostly pre Arteta.
Overall 7/10 so far.
Trust the process
Wow. top 7 is such a great goal. We keep this up just staying above relegation will be our new goal. Is that’s the process you are talking about FAIRFAN that we should trust. such great process if you ask me. WOW!!!
I think Fairfan is trying to wind people up, I honestly don’t believe any Arsenal supporter could be this relaxed and believe that everything is just hunky dory! The club is a mess.
He’s a baiter Kev ,plain and simple
He changes his views daily to get a reaction.
You have to wonder why he changed his name from Wyoming as well .
I didn’t even realize it was him Dan, your spot on mate 👍 he’s fooling no one with this ridiculous positivity, he’s winding people up and he knows it!
He probably has shares in Kroenke enterprises. Trouble is we would struggle even in the MSL.
We would struggle in league one under Arteta
How is buying players a milestone? And top 7 should not be a goal either. We have it easier this season with no european football. And somehow we are still behind man utd and tottenham, and only 1 game better than brighton? Arteta is giving us a fake stability vibe when in fact we are struggling badly up front, and in defence!!!
Who told you all these are goals??
Who decided this??
Looking at the remainder of the matches, there is high chance we will finish seventh by end of december. And none of the top 7 will be facing each other beside us vs westham and tottenham vs liverpool (tottenham has played 1 less game).
While it feels like we are improving, in reality we are as bad as it gets. Man utd and tottenham has had terrible season so far and yet they are above us now.. what has arteta done to get this much privilege of keeping his job when ole and nuno are sacked? He was even given this ridiculous amount of time to get literally every single position his ideal players. And mind u, we have no european football, so arteta has much more time to drill in his tactics to his players. And yet halfway through the season we are still struggling.. add to that the embarrassing amount of goals we have scored.. 18?? We are on course for another 50 goals this season.. We have been consistently scoring 70+ league goals/season until arteta came.
I really want to believe in MA, to trust his process.. I really do. I was excited for a moment when we seemed to have improved. But this guy is just a scam. Being a good guy aint enough to keep your job! #artetaout
The Everton shambles was above all GUTLESS and in my book , being GUTLESS is about the worst accusation anyone can make against a player, a team or in this case also a manager.
But it is true and therefore MUST be said.
In my book TRUTH is before all else and no matter what has been said before, by me, by others who have seen things differently or any other matter pertaining, the TRUTH is that this team is GUTLESS.
That must be said, no matter how difficult it is for me as someone who has thus far defended Arteta, against what I call the rottweiler army on JA who call for his head almost daily.
I will never avoid facts and if or when the facts tell me that I may have been wrong or even merely just too slow to see what others have seen, then I will change my mind with the weight of evidence. I will not – as time restricts me right now – go further into this whole subject, RIGHT NOW .
BUT I will be submitting an in depth article within a day or two on the whole past and present fan debate on MA’ s management to date, examining in detailed lawyer like fashion, the weight of evidence on ALL sides of the debate – and there are more than simply two sides – and I promise to pull no punches, even if I end up being the one punched.
For truth, as I, or anyone else perceives it, is before all and must be faced, no matter how unpleasant it is. To duck the truth would be gutless and I have, all my life through, NEVER been gutless, as anyone who has ever known me personally will attest.
Life may well have been more comfortable and easier if I were gutless , but then self respect , something far more valuable, would be absent.
I look forward to it My Lord Jon
jon fox I have never told a lie since my father took his belt off and gave me a beating and some people do not like me because I tell the truth
Spurs got rid of Nuno, now they’re ahead of us.
United sacked OGS, now they’re ahead of us.
Vs. Pool, City, Chelsea:
0 goals scored
12 conceded
I don’t know how to make this more clear: the fault lies at the manager who cannot make his team perform and continuously trusts untrustworthy players.
Oh by the way:
Pretty much everyone else in the league is playing in Europe midweek.
I remember one fool here saying we will be much better this season because we get to rest mid-week. Well surprisingly, we are still looking as sh*** as before.
Honestly my biggest disappointment is we are toothless upfront. I have highlighted this again and again. Even in wenger’s worst season, when we have chamack, sanogo as our striker, we have never failed to score 70+ goal a season in the league. Emery seem like a bad news but he still got that 70+ goal. Then come arteta, we are down to 50+ goals.
We might argue about defence all day long, but it is that lack of 20+ goals that stops us from reaching the top 4.
This is the season Arsenal where supposed to push on. No Midweek exertions which should allow more time for coaching. Conte had the same situation at Chelsea and won the league. Arsenal are 7th with a GD of -4 in December.
I’d like to applaud all the fans that could clearly see that we were scraping wins and draws….fans that understood getting 3 points in the short term does not necessarily mean that genuine progress is being made!
Many of us were called negative after still being critical of performances even though we were winning. It was pretty clear that what we were seeing on the pitch was still poor despite winning.
Bottom line, MA fans are short sighted and very quick to claim “but we won” without ever thinking about building a sustainable style of play/tactics.
FYI you see why Xhaka needs to go…MA cannot help himself if he’s available….he MUST play! Regardless of what’s best for the club.
We have less games than our “rivals” whci means fresher legs and more time to work on a game plan and we are still rubbish.
We are managed by a coward that is proving Troy Deeney right about our team being a bunch of softies! AFC really is the best club in Europe where a good salary is accompanied by zero repercussions.
I thought I’d wake up to Arteta being sacked but then just remembered it’s Arsenal a club ran by amateurs! What does this man have to do to be sacked ? Spent a bloody fortune and we’re no better off, the defence is still a shambles and worse yet so is the midfield and forward line. It’s criminal that they have given so much power to someone without an ounce of managerial experience and the patience and trust shown in him is ridiculous, no other manager will ever get it this good… His interview last night looked like a man completely broken, he needs to be saved from himself and the club need to start acting like a professional football club… This charade can’t go on much longer even rival fans are the taking the p*ss about this phantom process.. anyone who supports it and thinks Arteta needs more time are only embarrassing themselves, just because pep calls his little buddy a brilliant manager doesn’t actually mean he’s brilliant, he’s hardly gonna say he’s rubbish he needs sacked plus he knows Arsenal is an easy 6 points! Arsenal is now a club with absolutely no ambitions and it has rubbed off on the supporters who believe in the rubbish they are being fed! Why was no other club interested in Mikel Arteta can someone from the Arteta fan club please tell me ? And what do they see in him that makes them think this guy is talented!
“And what do they see in him that makes them think this guy is talented!” There is not a shred of evidence to suggest he is talented football wise.
My theory is its not performance or talent rather it is his treatment of some of the players chief among them being Ozil and Guendouzi. He did some fans a favour the
way he dealt with the said players.
I remember one fan (the name escapes me 😂😂) threatening to withdraw his support of Arteta not because of bad results, not because of two 8ths, not because of out of Europe but because he gave Granit a new contract.
Haha it’s not so much about the results anymore then HH as long as Mikel shows hes ruthless that will satisfy most of his followers 😂😂 but hey Jurgen Klopp got 5 years they say 😛
Are we back to “Arteta out” again?. What are you all whinging about, there is going to be mistakes on the road to greatnesses
Words fail me, I just can’t think of anything positive to say.
If this is the beginning of the end for Arteta, the progress I see is that this team today is in a much better place then the post Wenger and post Emery teams.
I’ve got more confidence that the right manager will have the resources to take Arsenal back to where we all want them to be – more characters with leadership qualities, younger, fewer bloated contracts, better culture.
I had confidence that Arteta was the right manager. I still think he has it in him to be a very good manager. But my confidence that he can do that at Arsenal is more just hope now as it is pretty evident that he is failing in some critical areas.
You are living in a dream world if you think that performance or any that have gone before it are acceptable to arsenal football club. I somewhat blame mike dean and var for not sending off the Everton player who assaulted our player but that does not explain the many other games with have been simply awful in.
This is a football forum for honest fans to voice an opinion not for idiots and dare I say not really arsenal fans to try to wind people up
ARTETA OUT
Why is nobody pointing to how poor our central midfield is? Partey is usless, Xhaka has been one of Arsenals worst ever signings and Elneny is leaving…. our defense has no support in front of them and our front players have no flair behind them
Arteta was an absolutely bang average midfielder…it’s no surprises he is content with our midfield being the same!
Sometimes things don’t work. Like Arteta at Arsenal. It happens in life. A failing manager in business life certainly will lead to dismissal. Even in the EPL those who fail have to go. The best managers take over and produce. How a pair of numpties like the Kroenkes and the bloodless, courageless Arsenal board, are just letting the poverty struck manager at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, carry on, is gross negligence. How sad to have a Club who have become a butt of smirks. ‘Keep Arteta’ I hear all the clubs say, including Pep….then they know they are safe from a club who once were the greatest joy in the EPL. Mr numpty and numpty son, Kroenke Senior and Kroenke Junior…..you are a pair of stupid, football ignorant, ‘Shmucks’.