Where is the praise for Arsenal for getting a point with half our team out injured?

Despite the fact that Arsenal and Liverpool drew 2-2 on Sunday night, some Gunner critics are acting as if we lost.

Surely that draw is a decent result, given that Liverpool, other than Manchester City, are Arsenal’s main title opponents. Interestingly, some pundits have even asserted that Arsenal’s failure to defeat the Reds means they have lost the title race. They questioned Arsenal’s approach to that game, forgetting the reality that the North London side were missing some of their key players.

Interestingly, Arsenal has been condemned. Liverpool hasn’t received much criticism. Everyone thinks Liverpool performed well enough to get a point at the Emirates Stadium, forgetting that it was only the second occasion the Reds have dropped points in 13 games this season.

Without William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, or Riccardo Calafiori. In addition, an injury forced Gabriel to leave the game in the 54th minute, while Jurrien Timber was forced with injury in the 76th.

Clearly, the Gunners were not at their strongest, and I believe Liverpool should be the ones receiving the most criticism, not the Gunners. Why is that? Remember last season? When Arsenal drew at The Etihad last season, with Manchester City missing a number of players, there was a lot of talk about it being a poor result for Arsenal. Some criticize Arsenal, claiming they had a weak mentality and only played for a draw.

Where were the same critics on Sunday when Liverpool played for more than 20 minutes against a quality-depleted Arsenal and failed to push for a winner that would have put them 7 points ahead of us? It’s perplexing that Liverpool has not received any scrutiny. The focus has shifted back to Arsenal, emphasizing that injuries are not an excuse.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…