Where Should Arsenal Look to Strengthen in January?

It’s that time of year when fans and pundits start looking to the January transfer window. As far as Arsenal are concerned, who they’ll sign and how they’ll do it is a mystery. Still, that doesn’t mean the Gunners will not delve into the market in the New Year. Although many supporters are happy with Arteta and the progress the squad seems to be making, no-one is under any illusions about the gulf in class between the North London outfit and the teams at the top, namely Liverpool and Manchester City. Chelsea also have a strong team under Frank Lampard and Spurs are in a handy position at the top of the Premier League. Clearly, Arsenal have to strengthen at some point, but what positions will they add to?
Attacking Midfield
There are several reasons why an attacking midfielder would be a perfect acquisition in January. For starters, Arteta doesn’t appear to be over the moon with Nicolas Pepe, not after his headbutt left the Gunners with ten men and a huge job to do to leave Elland Road with a point. But, the more concerning sign is the lack of attacking options at the top end of the pitch. With Aubameyang and Lacazette up front, Arsenal should find it hard to score goals, yet they’ve only managed nine goals in the league so far. To put it into perspective, Fulham are in the relegation zone and have the same number of goals. Considering the Arsenal hierarchy were keen on Houssem Aouar in the summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they tried again in January.
Winger or Inside Forward
Part of the reason why Aubameyang is struggling is that he’s spending most of his time on the left-wing. Even Auba, with his supreme skill and finishing, is struggling to get into the necessary areas to threaten the sticks. At the moment, you’re better off trying your luck at an online casino in Japan, also known as オンラインカジノ, than to back one of the league’s most prolific marksman to score. So, it seems only logical to remedy the situation by bringing in a winger or inside forward who can create opportunities for the forwards. That way, the best player in the side would be in his best position, and Arsenal would maintain their solid structure while adding a goal threat to their play. And, Jack Grealish could be the man for the job.
Centre Back
If anything, Arsenal look as strong at the back as they have done for decades. The addition of Gabriel has worked well wonders as he and Rob Holding have created a tight bond in defence. Plus, there’s competition for places on either side of the centre-halves. However, there isn’t much rivalry in the middle of the defence, which is the backbone of the side. If one of Holding or Gabriel gets injured, Arsenal suddenly look shaky with David Luiz and William Saliba as the starters.
Mercifully, defensively cover might not be too hard to find as a certain Bayern Munich defender is leaving this year. Jerome Boateng is hugely experienced and versatile and is available on a free. The deal wouldn’t go through until the summer, yet Arsenal could tie up his signature in January and have one less problem to worry about come July.
In truth, Arsenal need to strengthen all over to compete with the big boys. Still, the future looks brighter with Mikel Arteta at the helm.
Bring back Ozil I January,if it does not work out then we haven’t lost anything we still have to pay his wages and he can’t do any worse than what we are witnessing at the moment .
Then take stock in the summer ,what we don’t need is for the club to panic buy in January and get left with another player we can’t get off the books
And before any children start calling me a fanboy I was happy to go along with Artetas choice of leaving him out ,but it’s come apparent that we could use him in certain games .
Dan i partially agree with bringing back ozil. Not because I think he is so awesome and will turn games around. I think last season showed he doesn’t do that. I actually think willock does just fine as a CAM obviously not on ozil level but he does a job. So to me a CAM is not the problem.
I think we need ozil back so that the dressing room has unity. Ozil has known these boys alot longer than arteta who can be perceived in a number of ways.
1. To be throwing his weight about with ozil and guendozi
2. To be a board puppet
3. To be too strict
All of those are negative. To totally exclude a player from the squad is ludicrous. Unless the team have come out and said nah this guy is disrupting our football. Not one player has made such comment.
These are the only reasons to bring back ozil. NOT because his football is brilliant.
I dont think there is a glaring need for anyone at the moment. The problem is we do not have a functioning system so it is impossible to tell.
Defence we are not conceding alot if goals anymore arteta has done a great job with that but we are loosing.
Midfield – probs the area where players are needed. The like of xaka and ceballos need to be gotten rid of obviously TP is one of the best. I would like to see 2 attacking players ahead of him against easier competition and elnenay next to him in bigger games.
Attack – again how can we blame pepe when even auba cannot score. Some may say I should have the same attitude for lacca but he littdrly misses goals that me and you could score.
I think in the next break we need to clear out the deadwood sokratis ozil and mustafi and as many other players that we can (willian, lacca etc). Then really work on out attacking creativity. Arteta was a half decent CAM so I am suprised at this lack of creativity. Until we address our current form its impossible to say who we need. Anyone coming in willalso suffer from the poor tactics
You can forget about strengthening in January.Until a number of players depart at the end of the season ,there will be an embargo on recruitment.That does not mean plans cannot be made for the summer window, but I for one, trust that Boateng will not feature on the shopping list.As for the assertion that Auba is not functioning on the left flank, he did very well in that position last year and was diabolical in the centre against Wolves.He is a player who needs space, and he will not find that through the middle in the EPL.