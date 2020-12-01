Where Should Arsenal Look to Strengthen in January?

It’s that time of year when fans and pundits start looking to the January transfer window. As far as Arsenal are concerned, who they’ll sign and how they’ll do it is a mystery. Still, that doesn’t mean the Gunners will not delve into the market in the New Year. Although many supporters are happy with Arteta and the progress the squad seems to be making, no-one is under any illusions about the gulf in class between the North London outfit and the teams at the top, namely Liverpool and Manchester City. Chelsea also have a strong team under Frank Lampard and Spurs are in a handy position at the top of the Premier League. Clearly, Arsenal have to strengthen at some point, but what positions will they add to?

Attacking Midfield

There are several reasons why an attacking midfielder would be a perfect acquisition in January. For starters, Arteta doesn’t appear to be over the moon with Nicolas Pepe, not after his headbutt left the Gunners with ten men and a huge job to do to leave Elland Road with a point. But, the more concerning sign is the lack of attacking options at the top end of the pitch. With Aubameyang and Lacazette up front, Arsenal should find it hard to score goals, yet they’ve only managed nine goals in the league so far. To put it into perspective, Fulham are in the relegation zone and have the same number of goals. Considering the Arsenal hierarchy were keen on Houssem Aouar in the summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they tried again in January.

Winger or Inside Forward

Part of the reason why Aubameyang is struggling is that he's spending most of his time on the left-wing. Even Auba, with his supreme skill and finishing, is struggling to get into the necessary areas to threaten the sticks. So, it seems only logical to remedy the situation by bringing in a winger or inside forward who can create opportunities for the forwards. That way, the best player in the side would be in his best position, and Arsenal would maintain their solid structure while adding a goal threat to their play. And, Jack Grealish could be the man for the job.

Centre Back

If anything, Arsenal look as strong at the back as they have done for decades. The addition of Gabriel has worked well wonders as he and Rob Holding have created a tight bond in defence. Plus, there’s competition for places on either side of the centre-halves. However, there isn’t much rivalry in the middle of the defence, which is the backbone of the side. If one of Holding or Gabriel gets injured, Arsenal suddenly look shaky with David Luiz and William Saliba as the starters.

Mercifully, defensively cover might not be too hard to find as a certain Bayern Munich defender is leaving this year. Jerome Boateng is hugely experienced and versatile and is available on a free. The deal wouldn’t go through until the summer, yet Arsenal could tie up his signature in January and have one less problem to worry about come July.

In truth, Arsenal need to strengthen all over to compete with the big boys. Still, the future looks brighter with Mikel Arteta at the helm.