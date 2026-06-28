Where to watch all 15 Arsenal stars in the World Cup knockout stage

Earlier today, we reported that all 15 of Arsenal’s World Cup representatives had successfully negotiated the group stage to reach the Round of 32. Now the real business begins.

The knockout rounds get underway on Monday, with every Arsenal player still dreaming of lifting football’s biggest prize. From Brazil and England to Spain and Belgium, Gooners will have plenty of reasons to tune in over the coming days.

Here’s where you can catch every Arsenal player in action.

Monday, June 29

Brazil (Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli) vs Japan

Houston | 6pm (UK)

Brazil topped their group unbeaten and now face one of the tournament’s surprise packages in Japan. Gabriel has started all three matches so far, while Martinelli will be hoping for more minutes after making two substitute appearances.

Germany (Kai Havertz) vs Paraguay

Foxborough | 9.30pm (UK)

Germany will be looking to bounce back after their final group-stage defeat to Ecuador. Havertz has enjoyed an impressive tournament so far, scoring twice in his three starts.

Tuesday, June 30

Norway (Martin Ødegaard) vs Ivory Coast

Dallas | 6pm (UK)

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard returns after being rested for Norway’s final group game against France, with a place in the last 16 at stake.

France (William Saliba) vs Sweden (Viktor Gyökeres)

New York/New Jersey | 10pm (UK)

One Arsenal player is guaranteed to progress from this fascinating encounter. Saliba was rested in France’s final group match, while Gyökeres has played every minute for Sweden and already has a goal to his name.

Wednesday, July 1

Mexico vs Ecuador (Piero Hincapié)

Mexico City | 2am (UK)

Hincapié has been one of Ecuador’s standout performers, helping his country recover from a difficult start to qualify for the knockout rounds.

England (Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze) vs DR Congo

Atlanta | 5pm (UK)

England head into the knockout stages as Group L winners. Saka registered an assist against Panama in the final group game, while Rice is expected to return after being rested. Madueke has featured in all three group matches, with Eze also making two appearances from the bench.

Belgium (Leandro Trossard) vs Senegal

Seattle | 9pm (UK)

Fresh from scoring twice against New Zealand, Trossard will be hoping to continue his excellent form as Belgium begin their knockout campaign.

Thursday, July 2

Spain (Mikel Merino, David Raya, Martin Zubimendi) vs Austria

Los Angeles | 8pm (UK)

Spain finished top of their group and will be favourites to progress. Merino has featured in all three group games, while Raya and Zubimendi are still waiting for their first minutes of the tournament.

With 15 Arsenal players still involved, Gooners have plenty to look forward to over the next four days. By Thursday night, we’ll know exactly how many members of Mikel Arteta’s squad remain on course to become world champions.

Which Arsenal player do you think will have the biggest impact in the Round of 32, Gooners? And how many of our 15 representatives do you think will still be standing after the knockout round? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

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