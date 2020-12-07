“Where was the communication?“ Keown slams Arsenal for Tottenham goals

Arsenal struggled and lost their north London derby 2-0 at the weekend to extend their poor run of form.

Jose Mourinho has now won his first two north London derbies, leaving Mikel Arteta’s team to look for their next league win in another fixture.

Martin Keown, like most Arsenal fans, watched on as Arsenal played into the hands of Tottenham and he has slammed the Gunners for their disorganisation for much of the game.

He claimed that while Son Heung-min scored a very good opener, he was given a helping hand by Arsenal’s lack of closing down.

The second goal was reminiscent of the first one, and he says that Arsenal similarly overcommitted while attacking their opponents and made it easier for themselves to be counter-attacked which led to the second goal.

He also slammed them for their lack of communication as Thomas Partey left the field and left them a man down just before Harry Kane scored.

He wrote on Mail Online: “It was a world-class opener by Son Heung-min but nobody in an Arsenal shirt tested him. With the time he had, he could have got a protractor out to measure the angles of the shot.

“Then Tottenham’s second goal was a copy of the first: Arsenal lost possession high up the pitch and were punished on the counter. Thomas Partey had walked off because he was injured, and this was an example of a team’s footballing brain not functioning.

Both of Arsenal’s full backs, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney, had flown forward as if they were still being used as wing backs. Suddenly, one ball out and it was four on two in favour of Tottenham.

“Where was the communication? Arsenal over-committed in this game and encouraged the opposition to break. ”