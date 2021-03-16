Where was the referees anti-Arsenal agenda in the Tottenham game?

The likes of AFTV ask why they are not taken seriously as modern media? They say some outlets look down on them, purposely putting their noses up because they are threatened

The difference is a Sky Sports will challenge opinions and force pundits to admit when they make mistakes.

The YouTube Channel became the number one football fan platform due to the majority verbally abusing the greatest manager in our history. We have gone backwards since, but it can’t be admitted they were wrong, so they have to change the narrative.

Arsenals are on course to finish lower than last season which was our worst league position in 25 years, apparently due to an agenda by the FA and match officials.

These theories have been repeated on social media with words used like ‘cheat’ and ‘corrupt’. Of course everyone is entitled to their opinion, but you expect any debate to make sense,

For example when Pepe is pushing his head into someone else’s, Xhaka putting his hand across someone’s throat, or Leno handling the ball outside the area, it’s hard to argue with why we got red cards. So when we win a Derby where Spurs concede a debatable penalty, go down to 10 men and have a goal disallowed, I think it’s fair to point out the contradiction.

I at least expect the question to be asked to those who have spent a year sharing a conspiracy.

Common sense would suggest that if refs are being ordered to give decisions against us (and that’s what words like cheat and agenda means) why would every massive judgement go in our favour?

Don’t get me wrong, I think Lacazette was fouled and don’t see why there is any confusion. Yet I’m not a gooner who thinks we are 10th in the League because those in power are trying to cost us points.

I think the officiating in the UK is poor and VAR is not being implemented for what it was intended for. Some days decisions will go your way (like the FA Cup Final) and other times they won’t (like at Burnley). So I’m going to do what other platforms are scared to do ….

If you are someone who points out that there is an agenda against the Gunners be humble enough to explain why there wasn’t an agenda on Sunday?

Dan