Where was the refs ‘conspiracy’ when Arsenal played Leicester? Or should it be called ‘inconsistency’

I was disappointed in some Gooners throughout last week. After the City game, our focus should have been on one of the greatest defensive performances in decades.

Our pride should have been apparent for a second half display we would have been incapable of producing for years.

Each and every player had earnt their standing ovation for leaving blood, sweat and tears on the pitch.

Yet, too much energy was wasted on conspiracy theories. There hasn’t been one explanation what the motive is, but there are those who exist who think that there is an agenda in English Football to stop Arsenal being successful.

Now if I make a choice to drive over the speed limit and get caught, I can’t in my defence argue that I witnessed over drivers get away with it.

As an adult I’m responsible for my actions.

Trossard last weekend made the choice to kick the ball away. He knew the rules and was aware he had already been booked.

He knew the consequences that potentially existed.

To deflect, a section of our fanbase analysed the entire 97 minutes to create a narrative that we had been harshly treated.

This included Doku kicking the ball back where the official asked, Haaland throwing the ball at Gabriel, and even last season’s fixture where Kovacic wasn’t shown a second yellow because the same ref ‘didn’t want to ruin the game’.

Should officiating be better? Of course,

Should we tolerate inconsistencies? No.

Yet there remains a huge difference between someone being bad at their jobs compared to deliberately sabotaging a team.

Yet in an era where content is available 24 hours, some now seem to want to scrutinize every decision being made.

AFTV have asked viewers to send in any instances they see of a player escaping sanctions for delaying a restart so they can compile a list proving how we get treated different.

Conveniently examples of when the Gunners benefit from incompetence has not been requested.

Because if that happened you could quickly prove that the idea that referees are corrupted makes little sense. Logically certain calls wouldn’t happen if ulterior motives existed.

Take this Saturday.

Already on a yellow Riccardo Calafiori trips Buonanotte, preventing a clear Leicester attack.

Maybe on this afternoon Sam Barrot had the ethos of not wanting to ruin the spectacle by putting us down to 10 men?

You know….just like Micheal Oliver’s’ thought process regarding Kovavic

I notice readers haven’t rushed to point out this inconsistency, nor has it been mentioned by YouTubers.

Yet you can’t have it both ways.

Steve Cooper said, ‘it’s a little beyond belief’ that our defender stayed on the pitch.

All of the Match of The Day pundits agreed.

So, is there a conspiracy against the Foxes?

I’m interested to see how many influencers admit in the next few days that this was a clear example of poor officiating benefitting us.

I guess Mr Barrot isn’t part of the agenda?

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…