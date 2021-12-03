Where were Arsenal’s leaders against Man United

It is becoming clearer that Arsenal lacks a leader By Sylvester Kwentua

Hello friends. Arsenal did it again! I will be lying if I should say I am happy with the Arsenal team right now! If I had my way, I will love to have a meeting with Arteta and ask him one important question, and that is why his team doesn’t have an on the pitch leader?

Against Manchester United, the same flaws that has been destroying Arsenal in the big games, reared its ugly head once again.

However, this time was worse because Arsenal looked like they were not prepared to play another big team yet. I mean, the players should have known what was at stake and risen up to the occasion the way Christiano Ronaldo rose up to the occasion for Manchester United! Where is the leader in Arsenal?

The presence of the senior Arsenal players on the pitch is meant to give the junior players the needed springboard to bounce high! But what did we see against Manchester United? Even the senior players played like they needed the motivation themselves.

Aubameyang especially looked like he needed somebody to remind him of how influential he is meant to be to the younger men in the Arsenal team. Missing glaring scoring chances is uncharacteristic of a team leader. When a senior striker misses chances to put things straight for his team, he puts pressure on the rest of the team. Yes, the team lacked the extra punch needed to go the extra mile.

Let me say here that Aubameyang is not the only culprit here, as the other senior players who played against the Red Devils also did nothing to motivate the younger players in the team. The likes of Lacazette and Nketiah who came into the game in the second half, fizzled out as soon as they were introduced into the game. It was annoying to see the efforts of the younger players like Martinelli and Saka and Odegaard struggling to make things happen for the team, without being led or complimented by a strong leader on the pitch.

Arteta, who is Arsenal’s leader on the pitch?

We are Arsenal and proud.