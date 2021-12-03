Where were Arsenal’s leaders against Man United

It is becoming clearer that Arsenal lacks a leader By Sylvester Kwentua
Hello friends. Arsenal did it again! I will be lying if I should say I am happy with the Arsenal team right now! If I had my way, I will love to have a meeting with Arteta and ask him one important question, and that is why his team doesn’t have an on the pitch leader?
Against Manchester United, the same flaws that has been destroying Arsenal in the big games, reared its ugly head once again.
However, this time was worse because Arsenal looked like they were not prepared to play another big team yet. I mean, the players should have known what was at stake and risen up to the occasion the way Christiano Ronaldo rose up to the occasion for Manchester United! Where is the leader in Arsenal?
The presence of the senior Arsenal players on the pitch is meant to give the junior players the needed springboard to bounce high! But what did we see against Manchester United? Even the senior players played like they needed the motivation themselves.
Aubameyang especially looked like he needed somebody to remind him of how influential he is meant to be to the younger men in the Arsenal team. Missing glaring scoring chances is uncharacteristic of a team leader. When a senior striker misses chances to put things straight for his team, he puts pressure on the rest of the team. Yes, the team lacked the extra punch needed to go the extra mile.
Let me say here that Aubameyang is not the only culprit here, as the other senior players who played against the Red Devils also did nothing to motivate the younger players in the team. The likes of Lacazette and Nketiah who came into the game in the second half, fizzled out as soon as they were introduced into the game. It was annoying to see the efforts of the younger players like Martinelli and Saka and Odegaard struggling to make things happen for the team, without being led or complimented by a strong leader on the pitch.
Arteta, who is Arsenal’s leader on the pitch?
We are Arsenal and proud.
Completely baffles me that Auba is captain??? Why, because he scored a lot of goals in past seasons?? How on earth does that qualify you as captain material.
Based on attitude and regular starting, I’d just give the captaincy to Ramsdale. Seem to be a good communicator and doesn’t mind letting someone know they aren’t pulling their weight. Actually shouts and talks as opposed to the mute Auba that doesn’t even lead by example.
I doubt leadership has any relevance.
Arsenal has played exactly the same every game this season. The results have been influenced by one major factor… the quality of the opposition.
We lost to Chelsea Manchester City and Liverpool because they were much better teams.
We beat Norwich Burnley Tottenham Villa Leicester Watford Newcastle because we have a better squad.
The results have all been entirely predictable.
Nothing to do with leadership, player selection, formation or tactics.
Man Utd won because they have a stellar squad who were desperate were playing at home and have Ronaldo and Bruno two world class players the like of which we don’t have.
We will beat United in the return and will take points off Liverpool and Man City also when they visit the Emirates. The team played as well as coud be expected.
Even losing to Everton would not be a surprise as they are due a win.
After that we should win 4 straight against Southampton Westham Leeds and Norwich and be 5th at Xmas.
Man united played nothing, in my opinion. Those goals conceded were gifted to them by us. Auba is finished! We lost that match because of him and not as a result of Odegaard’s action. I suspect that Auba has sth he is using to blackmail Arteta because if not, why should he be starting? Why? Tomiyasu, Martinelli, saka, Gabriel were the few who made proud, yesterday. The most frustrating part was where he tried to prevent Odegaard’s strike from getting into the net as a result of poor positioning. Same, did he against Watsford as he denied the poor boy(Odegaard) a goal. In the aftermath of the game, he had the gut to like Ronaldo’s post on Twitter😩, having lost the same match.
