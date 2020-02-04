Where will Arsenal and their rivals finish in the Premier League this season?

Arsenal is predicted to finish 8th but is that realistic?

I just finished reading a Talksport article and they reckon that Arsenal will finish eighth using their so-called supercomputer.

I will not even get into what a supercomputer is and whether it is actually software or for that matter, even exist but it did get me thinking, with 13 games to go and currently sitting in tenth, where would one predict Arsenal’s finishing position.

Well, without analysing every single Premier League team and their fixtures and all the variables that go with that, for example, injuries, suspensions, loss of form etc I have come up with my own predictions and it will be interesting for me to look back at the end of the season to compare.

I am going to try and keep bias out of it because whatever my feelings about any particular team, I would like to be as accurate as I can be. It better words, I won’t allow dislike of certain teams to cloud my predictions.

So, this is where I reckon each team will finish and I have included Talksport highly unlikely to exist billion-dollar supercomputer as a comparison in brackets.

1st – Liverpool (1)

2nd – Man City (2)

3rd – Leicester City (3)

4th – Tottenham (5)

5th – Chelsea (4)

6th – Wolves (7)

7th – Man Utd (6)

8th – Sheff Utd (9)

9th – Everton (10)

10th – Arsenal (8)

11th – Southampton (11)

12th – Burnley (12)

13th – Crystal Palace (13)

14th – Newcastle (14)

15th – Brighton (15)

16th – Bournemouth (18)

17th – Watford (16)

18th – West Ham (17)

19th – Aston Villa (19)

20th – Norwich City (20)

So, there you have it, I predict Arsenal will occupy tenth right until the end of the season. Hopefully, I am well out and Arsenal finish much higher, Tottenham lower and Norwich City pull off a miracle and stay up but I reckon I will not be too far off, unfortunately.