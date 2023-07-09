Where will Ben White play after Jurrien Timber’s arrival at Arsenal?

Jurrien Timber’s arrival at Arsenal has raised one major question: who plays at right back for the Gunners? At the present, everything points to Timber. The excitement surrounding his arrival suggests that Arteta will use him right away. Where may White play now that Timber is expected to start at right back and Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba’s defensive pairing is likely to be preserved at central defense? Alex Crook believes White might be deployed in a central midfield role similar to that of Manchester City’s John Stones and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold.

“I’m interested to see what happens with Ben White because we know they’re going to bring in Jurrien Timber, that’s going to be as a straight right-back,” said Crook, on talkSPORT‘s Transfer Update Podcast.

“Ben White probably won’t get a center-back position because of the partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba, who has signed a new contract.

“I think he might move up to a sort of John Stones midfield role; I wouldn’t rule that out. So, he might well be the holding midfielder, and that will enable Declan Rice to go further forward.”

White’s adaptability is what makes him a valuable component in Arteta’s project. We’ve long believed he can play in midfield. Arteta should be able to confirm his plans for White throughout the preseason.

Nonetheless, Arsenal is becoming more powerful, and some old practices of relying on a single playerin any position may come to an end. Arteta may begin to rotate his team on a regular basis, keeping everyone happy, including the fans!

Jack A

