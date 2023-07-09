Where will Ben White play after Jurrien Timber’s arrival at Arsenal?

Jurrien Timber’s arrival at Arsenal has raised one major question: who plays at right back for the Gunners? At the present, everything points to Timber. The excitement surrounding his arrival suggests that Arteta will use him right away. Where may White play now that Timber is expected to start at right back and Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba’s defensive pairing is likely to be preserved at central defense? Alex Crook believes White might be deployed in a central midfield role similar to that of Manchester City’s John Stones and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold.
“I’m interested to see what happens with Ben White because we know they’re going to bring in Jurrien Timber, that’s going to be as a straight right-back,” said Crook, on talkSPORT‘s Transfer Update Podcast.
“Ben White probably won’t get a center-back position because of the partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba, who has signed a new contract.
“I think he might move up to a sort of John Stones midfield role; I wouldn’t rule that out. So, he might well be the holding midfielder, and that will enable Declan Rice to go further forward.”
White’s adaptability is what makes him a valuable component in Arteta’s project. We’ve long believed he can play in midfield. Arteta should be able to confirm his plans for White throughout the preseason.
Nonetheless, Arsenal is becoming more powerful, and some old practices of relying on a single playerin any position may come to an end. Arteta may begin to rotate his team on a regular basis, keeping everyone happy, including the fans!
Jack A
Not sure I agree with your assumption that Timber will start at RB ahead of White.
Not sure about the assumption he will start at RB at all. He could be seen as a competitor for a CB spot (considering that’s where he’s most often played), or he could be used in multiple positions as required. We’re all just guessing atm.
Did you watch Partey play inverted-RB last season? I believe White will play like that, by cutting inside to become our right DM, when we have the ball
…….………….……. Ramsdale
………. Timber .… Saliba …. Magalhaes
………………. White ……..… Rice
Saka . Odegaard . Zinchenko . Jesus
……………………..…. Havertz
I doubt Martinelli would like this lineup!
Ben White never put a foot wrong at right back all of last season. On when Tomiyasu came in were mistakes made.
I suspect this player was purchased with a view to rotate the squad more frequently rather than replace a player who had an excellent season – this will reduce the risk of injury in the long term.
White will rotate with Saliba and Timber, the Frenchman will not play in every game, recurring back issues don’t go away overnight.
They both can play as centre backs, right full backs and defensive midfielders. Problem with the ready made options. Several options Cos Tomiyasu can player in all three plus left full back.
Depending on other potential signings, I would expect White to basically cover for Timber and/or Saliba being comfortable in either position. I assume we can expect Zinchenko to continue his inverted role from LB but with Timber’s arrival we now have the option to play the inverted fullback role from both sides, making us less predictable. That said, I wouldn’t fancy Zinchenko having to play LCB, so assume Tierney will either be retained or we will see Tomiyasu cover the LCB role when Timber is playing inside. Whatever develops, we now have an excellent group of defenders capable of playing multiple different formations. The days of the archetypal fullback seem to be gone for now.