Where will Jorginho fit in at Arsenal?

After completing the transfer for Jorginho, Arsenal will now work on how to use the ex-Chelsea man effectively.

Jorginho has been one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since he moved to England.

Mikel Arteta was part of the Manchester City coaching staff who wanted the Brazilian Italian, but he chose to move to Chelsea over the Etihad.

The Spaniard is still a fan of the Euro 2020 winner and has finally got his man, but where will he play?

Arsenal mostly plays in a 4-3-3 formation and a report on The Sun says they might alter their formation to accommodate the ex-Napoli man.

It reveals Arteta might switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation with two holding midfielders in front of the defence.

This means one of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey must drop out, with the report revealing Xhaka is likely to be benched because Partey has been one of the key men at the club.

Jorginho has been one of the finest midfielders in European football over the last few seasons and he will add value to our side in this second half of the term.

It is hard to drop any of our current players. However, having competition for a place on the team is good.

