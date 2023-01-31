Where will Jorginho fit in at Arsenal?

After completing the transfer for Jorginho, Arsenal will now work on how to use the ex-Chelsea man effectively.
Jorginho has been one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since he moved to England.
Mikel Arteta was part of the Manchester City coaching staff who wanted the Brazilian Italian, but he chose to move to Chelsea over the Etihad.
The Spaniard is still a fan of the Euro 2020 winner and has finally got his man, but where will he play?
Arsenal mostly plays in a 4-3-3 formation and a report on The Sun says they might alter their formation to accommodate the ex-Napoli man.
It reveals Arteta might switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation with two holding midfielders in front of the defence.
This means one of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey must drop out, with the report revealing Xhaka is likely to be benched because Partey has been one of the key men at the club.
Jorginho has been one of the finest midfielders in European football over the last few seasons and he will add value to our side in this second half of the term.
It is hard to drop any of our current players. However, having competition for a place on the team is good.
Chelsea players have never faired well after coming to arsenal
I do not expect Arteta to change his favoured system to accommodate Jorginho but I do expect him to come off the bench to give Partey a break from time to time.I also expect Jorginho to play in Europa Cup games with Partey being on the bench.I also very much look forward to seeing Kiwior in action.The lad was promoted to the Polish first eleven in the World Cup, apparently on the recommendation of Lewandoski ,so he must be pretty good?
I don’t know why, but I believe Jorginho would do well for us. I am eager to see his performance in his first match. I hope he does not disappoint. He is our player now so all we have to do is stop the complaint yet and see what he has to offer in the forthcoming Europa league and Premier league games.
TEAM A –
Jesus.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Xhaka. Partey.
Zinchenko. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Ramsdale.
TEAM B –
Nketiah.
Trossard. Fabio. Nelson.
Smith-Rowe. Jorginho.
Tierney. Kiwior. Holding. Tomiyasu.
Turner.
A marked improvemrnt on our squad since even last year.
Anyone saying Jorginho is not an improvement on Elneny as backup has no clue about football !