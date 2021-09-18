Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Where will Saka finish in the Golden Boy Awards? Pick your Top 3

And then there were 40! by Dan Smith

Tuttosport are recognising the best under 21-year-olds in football.

Top European Journalists will submit their votes to the Italian publication to decide who wins the 2021 Golden Boy award.

The newspaper started the concept in 2003 with previous winners like a who’s who of the sport, including Wayne Rooney, Messi, Pogba and Mbappe.

The last time a Gunner won the prize was Cesc Fabregas back in 2006.

Arsenal still have 3 representatives in the shape of Saka, Martinelli and Saliba.

RB Leipzig are the only other team who can boast more than 2 representatives on the short list.

When the original 100 was announced, we did have 4 but Balogun was eliminated when 20 had to be cut.

There are two more stages before the winner is declared in November.

Looking at their peers, it’s unlikely one of our three will come first

 

2021 GOLDEN BOY NOMINEES

Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

Karim Adeyemi – RB Salzburg

Rayan Ait-Nouri – Wolves

Ander Barrenetxea – Real Sociedad

Myron Boadu – Monaco

Brian Brobbey – RB Leipzig

Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid

Rayan Cherki – Lyon

Mohamed-Ali Cho – Angers

Francisco Conceicao – Porto

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

Charles De Ketelaere – Club Brugge

Ersin Destanoglu – Besiktas

Jeremy Doku – Rennes

Eric Garcia – Barcelona

Bryan Gil – Sp*rs

Goncalo Ramos – Benfica

Ryan Gravenberch – Ajax

Mason Greenwood – Manchester United

Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig

Pedri – Barcelona

Ilaix Moriba – RB Leipzig

Odilon Kossounou – Bayer Leverkusen

Noni Madueke – PSV

Felix Mambimbi – Young Boys

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Mykhaylo Mudryk – Shakhtar Donetsk

Mohamed Ihattaren – Sampdoria

Nuno Mendes – Paris Saint-Germain

Roberto Piccoli – Atalanta

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Yeremi Pino – Villarreal

Gio Reyna – Borussia Dortmund

William Saliba – Arsenal (on loan at Marseille)

Martin Satriano – Inter Milan

Luke Thomas – Leicester City

Khephren Thuram – OGC Nice

Jurrien Timber – Ajax

Florian Wirtz – Leverkusen

Ilya Zabarnyi – Dynamo Kyiv

Pedri won the best youngster at the Euros which is why he’s the bookies favourite.

A quick glance at the nominees, and I can see only Saka having the possibility of finishing top 10?

It would be embarrassing for Arteta if Saliba, a player for two seasons he feels can’t get in our squad was deemed in the top 10 or 20 young prospects in Europe. Equally if Martinelli had been treated differently and not been injury prone he would be in the conversation

For those interested out of the 18 winners ….10 are forwards, 7 midfielders and only 1 is a defender

Saliba would be the 4th French winner, Saka the 3rd Englishman while there has never been a Brazilian winner.

Take a look at the list and tell me where our three ranks in your opinion

Be Kind in The Comments

Dan

  1. PJ-SA says:
    September 18, 2021 at 9:20 am

    Saliba nominated but not good enough/ready for EPL apparently, not even worth a try

    Saka is a great player but that’s it, for now anyway. He looks brilliant because the poor team performances. Solid player, love him but nowhere near the best youngsters in the world.

  2. rux says:
    September 18, 2021 at 9:20 am

    he will definitely be the second! he is becoming more and more reliable

  3. BellendBob says:
    September 18, 2021 at 9:32 am

    Quite early to label Martinelli injury prone. He has had one serious injury.

    https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/gabriel-martinelli/verletzungen/spieler/655488

    I think it is more an issue of trying to protect him, since he does have a tendency to put himself at risk by being so eager to get to the ball. I do however feel he is being held back too much at this time and it worries me.

    Anyways on to the topic at hand. I think Saka will end up in top 10, but outside the top 3, and the other two will be out earlier. Not going to suggest a top 3 though, I don’t know all the players on the list well enough for that.

