Where will we be able to watch Arsenal this summer and pre-season?

The Euro2020 competition starts in just 9 days, albeit a year late, and we will be able to watch Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Kieran Tierney and we may see Bernd Leno sitting on the bench for Germany at some point.

But with the next Premier League campaign starting just four weeks after the Euros ends, there is going to be little time for Mikel Arteta to allow his players a break and then get a pre-season training schedule in place in preparation for the new season.

But Arsenal already have quite a few games lined up starting with a friendly against Scottish minnows Hibernian on July 13 and against the Champions Rangers on the 17th. Then the Gunners are set to fly to America (of course!) to take on the Italian Champions Inter Milan, Everton and the Colombian side Millionarios in the Florida Cup. These games are scheduled for between July 21 and July 28.

There have also been unconfirmed reports from Italy that we could be playing an added home friendly against Napoli sometime in July, but I fail to see where that could be fitted into the current schedule (unless they have been invited to the Emirates Cup (which is also speculation at the moment).

After that there are reports that the Gunners will be playing the first Emirates Cup since 2017, but that is yet to be confirmed on the official Arsenal website, but reports have said it would be played on the 6th and 8th of August, with the 7th left free as it is the same day as the Charity Shield.

So, although are lots of ifs and buts, it would appear that we are not going to be short of chances to see The Arsenal in action before the new campaign begins…