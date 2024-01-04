Where would Arsenal be on the league table without VAR?

Arsenal has faced challenges in recent weeks in the Premier League, currently sitting in 4th place in the standings at the start of 2024, although they have played more games than Manchester City. Despite the struggles, the Gunners have been competitive in challenging for the title in two consecutive seasons and remain hopeful of clinching the championship.

Aston Villa has emerged as a strong contender for a top-four finish this season, adding a new layer of competition for Arsenal in the race for Champions League places.

VAR has played a significant role in the campaign, and according to a report by The Sun, if the Premier League table were to exclude VAR decisions, Aston Villa would be at the top with 46 points, followed by Liverpool. Arsenal would be in third place, with one additional point compared to their current standing. This analysis suggests that VAR decisions may have hurt Arsenal’s chances of winning the league by potentially influencing the points tally in a way that is less favourable to the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a bad time with VAR this season. We may not be the most affected team by the technology, but it is clear to see that it does not work for our good.

