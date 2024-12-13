Where would Arsenal be without Bukayo Saka this season?

I dread to imagine what our season would’ve looked like without Bukayo Saka’s goal involvements.
The campaign we currently find ourselves in had threatened to be a disappointing one in the last few months. The main cause of this has been largely due to injuries we have had to deal with in this campaign. Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Ødegaard and Ben White are just a few important players among a long list to have been injured for an extended period of time.
Among all of those injuries however, we’re still lucky that a very important asset hasn’t been out for any considerably long period of time.
Bukayo Saka’s brace and assist last time out against Monaco has taken his G/A tally to 21 thanks to a total of 9 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season. That tally is only bettered by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah among Premier League players this campaign which just puts perspective on the outstanding campaign he is having.
He is becoming a talismanic figure for the Gunners, with his performance against Monaco recently pinpointing how ruthlessly efficient he is. This is shaping up to be his best season yet with his importance being at an all time high, he has played a very crucial part in our current third placed positions in the Premier League and Champions League, further highlighting his value to the club.
We as gooners can only imagine where our season would be if he had succumbed to a long term injury in the past. We already saw just how damaging his absence could be earlier this season, the games against Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk were the only one’s he’s missed in both those competitions this campaign and though we only lost the former, his absence was very telling in the latter, even though we managed a narrow one nil win. He’s of unimaginable importance to this Arsenal side, words cannot articulate.
Our hopes will be that a potential record breaking number of goals and assists come the end of the campaign will be matched by a major honour to his name. This will take only consistency to achieve, not only from him but collectively as we go in search of glory!
What are the odds of him bettering his tally of 34 G/A this season? Let me know down below gooners!
BENJAMIN KENNETH
Great player, but are we too dependent on 2 players? Our entire tactics are based around Odegaard and Saka; we saw what happened without Odegaard.
Too much is centered around Odegaard and Saka and too much on the right hand side.
Left side is on life support going on 5 years now, (tactics possibly?), and pretty infrequent anything starts and finishes through the middle.
Bubble wrap Odegaard and Saka and give them both armed security. Their prolonged injuries would do us in for sure currently.
Durand, that is down to playing inverted Left back, our no10 playing predominantly on the right. And nothing down the middle because we don’t play an out and out striker. All lop sided and thats also why the left side of defence is open also for attacks. If it all works, then we can’t complain but has it?
Durand,
I completely agree with you.
Were to reliant on them two, and its time that certain players steeped up to the mark.
Otherwise were in for another trophy less season.
Well they are both vital players. It hasn’t been great with a depleted back 4 either
ManCity are also in the do do without their best player and others being out as well so Pep is struggling. It is what happens but it is also important to manage the injury problems better than they have been. If Arteta can get that right, we should be ok or as you suggest, bubble wrap them
Saka is no doubt extremely important to the squad. He is one of those players who is irreplaceable and you can only hope he doesn’t miss any matches. But this is not unique to Arsenal. All football clubs have a player like this. Liverpool could ask this very question about Salah,VVD and Gravenberch. For City it’s Haaland and Rodri. Where would they be without these players? City and us have already experienced this. Liverpool not yet.