Where would Arsenal be without Bukayo Saka this season?

I dread to imagine what our season would’ve looked like without Bukayo Saka’s goal involvements.

The campaign we currently find ourselves in had threatened to be a disappointing one in the last few months. The main cause of this has been largely due to injuries we have had to deal with in this campaign. Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Ødegaard and Ben White are just a few important players among a long list to have been injured for an extended period of time.

Among all of those injuries however, we’re still lucky that a very important asset hasn’t been out for any considerably long period of time.

Bukayo Saka’s brace and assist last time out against Monaco has taken his G/A tally to 21 thanks to a total of 9 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season. That tally is only bettered by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah among Premier League players this campaign which just puts perspective on the outstanding campaign he is having.

He is becoming a talismanic figure for the Gunners, with his performance against Monaco recently pinpointing how ruthlessly efficient he is. This is shaping up to be his best season yet with his importance being at an all time high, he has played a very crucial part in our current third placed positions in the Premier League and Champions League, further highlighting his value to the club.

We as gooners can only imagine where our season would be if he had succumbed to a long term injury in the past. We already saw just how damaging his absence could be earlier this season, the games against Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk were the only one’s he’s missed in both those competitions this campaign and though we only lost the former, his absence was very telling in the latter, even though we managed a narrow one nil win. He’s of unimaginable importance to this Arsenal side, words cannot articulate.

Our hopes will be that a potential record breaking number of goals and assists come the end of the campaign will be matched by a major honour to his name. This will take only consistency to achieve, not only from him but collectively as we go in search of glory!

What are the odds of him bettering his tally of 34 G/A this season? Let me know down below gooners!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

