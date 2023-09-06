Where would Arsenal be without VAR this season?

Arsenal has made a strong start to the current Premier League season, dropping only two points in their first four matches, with their most recent victory coming against Manchester United. However, that win was shrouded in controversy due to VAR decisions that played a crucial role in the outcome of the match.

VAR decisions have been a point of contention in several games throughout the season, and they have been criticised for some of the calls made by the on-field referees. Given the impact of VAR on match results, Give Me Sport conducted an analysis to determine how the Premier League table would look without VAR decisions.

According to this analysis, Arsenal, currently occupying the 5th position in the Premier League table, would have been in 6th place had VAR decisions not been considered. This highlights the influence that VAR has on match outcomes and, consequently, the league standings.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We will always have VAR as a determining factor in the Premier League as long as the competition continues to use the technology.

This revised table does not affect us in any way and we expect the boys to stay focused on working hard and continuing to win matches when club football returns.

