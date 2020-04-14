Where would exciting hot prospect Ferran Torres fit in at Arsenal?

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Valencia winger, Ferran Torres

Torres is the latest player to be linked with a move to the Gunners ahead of the next transfer window and Gooners will be wondering what he has to offer their beloved club.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Valencia and he has achieved some success in his young career.

He was part of the Spain team that won the European Under-17 and European Under-19 championships. He also won the Spanish Cup with Valencia last season and has continued to develop his career.

Torres has played 35 times for Los Che this season and this might just be his last season with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund chasing his signature.

But what is so special about him then?

He is an attacking midfielder that likes to play on the right side of attack and that is why he has been classified as a winger by most commentators.

His overall rating as a right midfielder is 7.03 according to Whoscored and he has shown that he is a player that relishes the big games.

He scored a rating of 7.01 when Barcelona was beaten by Valencia 2-0 earlier in the year and scored 8.28 rating when Valencia lost 3-4 at home to Atalanta in the Champions League.

The Spaniard is solid when it comes to keeping possession and winning aerial duels, but he does struggle to deliver a good cross.

I think that Torres would be a fine addition to this Arsenal team, but he will need time to get up to speed.

Hopefully, he would adapt a lot quicker than it has taken Nicolas Pepe.

An article by Ime