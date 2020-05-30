Where would Federico Bernardeschi fit in at Arsenal?

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Federico Bernardeschi this summer as the Italian struggles to get playing time at Juventus.

He was one of the most important players in the team under Max Allegri, but he hasn’t convinced Maurizio Sarri that he can play in his system.

The midfielder would apparently want a move to the Premier League if he leaves Juventus in the summer and Arsenal has been linked with a move for him.

The Italian would be an exciting signing for Mikel Arteta’s side, but where would he fit in at Arsenal?

According to Whoscored his strengths include crossing, making key passes and holding on to the ball.

He primarily operates as a central attacking midfielder, just behind the attackers.

His arrival could bring more creativity to our team and perhaps also make it easy for us to get rid of Mesut Ozil.

However, the Italian has struggled to get chances at the Turin side this season, which is understandable because Juventus have so many midfielders on their team fighting for the same available spots.

There is the risk that he might come to Arsenal and still struggle to adapt to Mikel Arteta’s tactics.

One thing that he has going for him is the fact that he would bring a winning mindset to Arsenal as he has won several trophies since he joined Juventus.

