Where you can watch Arsenal v Leicester all over the world

Hi Arsenal fans, unfortunately today’s Arsenal v Leicester Premier League match is not being shown on any of the mainstream channels like Sky Sports or BT Sports or Amazon today, which is a little unfair considering how important today’s game is for the fans.

You can sure there will be a packed house of very load home supporters at the Emirates, but you have much more chance of watching the game if you live overseas.

So I have compiled a pretty comprehensive list of all the chammels that are showing the game live, hopefully including the country you are in, but if not it looks like you will have to wait for the highlights. But I must tell you that you can listen to a commentary of the game on Arsenal.com….

But if pssible, during the game, JustArsenal will be posting the goals at least and other other interesting incidents as the game progresses.

One thing is sure, we will all be cheering the Gunners on to a big win today!

