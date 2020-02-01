Which achievement would Arsenal fans prefer to keep from Liverpool?

Liverpool is on course to beat two Arsenal records this season.

As things stand today, Arsenal holds the record for 49 unbeaten games in the top flight and are the only team to go unbeaten through an entire season in the modern era.

Obviously, it would be preferable if the Reds fail to beat either record but if given a choice, which record would the Arsenal fans want the club to hold onto more than the other?

I was speaking with a fellow Gooner today while we watched Liverpool dismantle Southampton 4-0 and we discussed that very matter.

For me, it was the unbeaten season, however, much to my surprise, my mate said the 49 games unbeaten run. His reasoning is that is longer than a 38 game season and the more impressive.

I fundamentally disagreed and thought I would get some feedback from the Arsenal fans on JustArsenal.

I have to be honest and say that personally I just do not see the comparison, a 49 unbeaten run could be achieved over two seasons with losses in both those seasons. An unbeaten is as perfect as it gets outside a 100% win record, which Liverpool cannot do much, to my relief.

It was also pointed out in the comments from an earlier article by user Jon Fox that Preston North End actually went a season unbeaten back in 1888–89, however, there was just 18 games and for me, that simply does not count.

I see what Arsenal did in 2003/4 as unique and unparalleled and actually a harder achievement than the 49 games unbeaten.

So, what is your opinion? If you could keep one record but lose the other which one would you choose?