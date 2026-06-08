Which Arsenal Attackers From The 2010s Deserve More Credit?

Arsenal have been blessed with some outstanding attacking talent over the past decade. While certain names are rightly celebrated among the Emirates faithful, others can sometimes be overlooked when supporters reflect on the club’s modern history.

Between 2014 and 2020, the Gunners lifted four FA Cups under Arsène Wenger and Mikel Arteta, with several forwards and wingers playing crucial roles in those triumphs. Here are some Arsenal attackers from the 2010s whose contributions deserve greater recognition, in my opinion.

Arsenal’s Unsung Attacking Heroes

Alexis Sánchez

The Chilean forward exploded with 25 goals in his debut campaign at the Emirates. Though opponents eventually adapted to his playing style and limited his impact, he still delivered iconic moments. He scored a blistering long-range strike against Aston Villa in the 2015 FA Cup Final and netted the opening goal against Chelsea in the 2017 final.

Olivier Giroud

While not the quickest striker, the Frenchman was exceptionally lethal in the air and often scored when it mattered most. He registered over 70 goals in six seasons, capping off Arsenal’s 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa in the 2015 FA Cup Final after coming off the bench.

Lukas Podolski

Though he struggled to secure a permanent spot in the starting line-up during his three-year Arsenal career, he is best remembered for his unstoppable left-footed volley against Montpellier in a 2-0 Champions League victory.

Theo Walcott

The England international is Arsenal’s joint 15th all-time top goalscorer with 108 goals. Many remember him flashing a “2-0” hand gesture to Tottenham fans while being stretchered off during the 2014 FA Cup third-round win at the Emirates. After returning from a long-term injury later that year, he found his form and volleyed the Gunners into the lead just before half-time in their 4-0 victory over Aston Villa in the 2015 FA Cup Final at Wembley.

Cup Winners And Cult Heroes

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The quickest player in Arsenal history to reach 50 Premier League goals, eclipsing Thierry Henry’s pace. Signed on the final day of the January 2018 transfer window for a club-record fee of £56 million, his relationship with Arsenal eventually soured over disciplinary issues and the captaincy. Despite the bitter ending, his brilliance ensured Arsenal claimed the 2020 FA Cup, scoring both goals in the 2-1 final victory over Chelsea.

Nicolas Pépé

On 1 August 2019, Arsenal shattered their transfer record once again by signing the Ivorian winger from Lille for £72 million. Despite scoring a few crucial late goals, he struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League and never fully found his place in the team. He eventually departed in 2023, moving to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Alexandre Lacazette

A prolific goalscorer with Lyon before joining Arsenal in 2017, Lacazette went on to score 54 Premier League goals under both Arsène Wenger and Mikel Arteta. Upon returning to Lyon in 2022, he fondly reflected on his time in North London, admitting he was proud to have played for the club of his dreams.

Danny Welbeck

During the final hours of the 2014 summer transfer window, Arsène Wenger chose to sign Welbeck over fellow target Mario Balotelli. While injuries limited him to fewer than 20 Premier League goals for the club, he secured his place in Arsenal folklore by scoring the iconic winning goal against his boyhood club Manchester United in the 2015 FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.

These players may not always be the first names mentioned when discussing Arsenal’s modern era, but each left a lasting mark on the club. Whether through memorable goals, cup-winning contributions, or moments that still live long in the memory of supporters, they all played their part in helping Arsenal remain competitive and successful during the 2010s.

Which of these attackers do you think deserves more credit from Arsenal fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Liam Harding

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