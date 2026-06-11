Which Arsenal Defenders And Goalkeepers From The 2010s Deserve More Credit?

While Arsenal’s attackers often grabbed the headlines during the 2010s, the club also benefited from a number of dependable defenders and goalkeepers who played vital roles in some memorable successes.

From FA Cup-winning heroes to reliable servants who gave years of commitment to the club, these players helped Arsenal remain competitive during a decade that brought silverware and unforgettable moments.

Defensive Stalwarts Who Delivered For Arsenal

Per Mertesacker

The 2014 World Cup winner may have lacked pace, but he brought leadership, organisation and aerial dominance to Arsène Wenger’s defence for seven seasons. Following his retirement, he continued serving the club as Academy Manager. One of his most memorable moments came in the 2014 FA Cup semi-final against Wigan Athletic, when he headed home the equaliser after earlier conceding a penalty.

Laurent Koscielny

A dependable and consistent central defender who formed an excellent partnership alongside Mertesacker. The Frenchman anchored Arsenal’s defence for nine seasons and became one of the most reliable defenders of the Wenger era before departing for Bordeaux in 2019.

Héctor Bellerín

One of the quickest full-backs in world football at his peak, Bellerín established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice right-back for several seasons. Unfortunately, a serious knee injury slowed his progress, and he eventually left for Barcelona in 2022 after mutually terminating his contract.

Bacary Sagna

A rock-solid right-back who provided Arsenal with seven years of outstanding service between 2007 and 2014. He departed shortly after helping the club end its trophy drought by winning the 2014 FA Cup against Hull City.

Nacho Monreal

The Spaniard was one of Arsenal’s most underrated performers during his six years in North London. Comfortable at both left-back and centre-back, Monreal made more than 250 appearances and won three FA Cups. His standout moment came against Manchester United in the 2015 FA Cup quarter-final when he scored the opening goal at Old Trafford.

Kieran Gibbs

An athletic academy graduate who made over 200 appearances for Arsenal during a decade of service. Although he eventually lost his place to Monreal, he secured a place in Premier League history by scoring the 24,000th goal in the competition during a North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

Rob Holding

Signed from Bolton Wanderers in 2016, Holding proved to be a dependable squad player throughout his time at the Emirates. While opportunities were often limited, he played his part in helping Arsenal secure two FA Cup triumphs before leaving in 2023.

Mathieu Debuchy

Having impressed during his time at Newcastle United, Debuchy arrived at Arsenal in 2014. Injuries prevented him from fully establishing himself, but he still contributed to the squad that lifted the 2015 FA Cup. His memorable header at Anfield during a dramatic 2-2 draw with Liverpool remains a highlight of his Arsenal career.

Goalkeepers Who Played Their Part

Emiliano Martínez

Before becoming a World Cup winner with Argentina, Martínez patiently waited for his opportunity in North London. Following an injury to Bernd Leno during the 2019/20 season, he stepped up brilliantly and played a key role in Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph under Mikel Arteta.

Wojciech Szczęsny

The popular academy graduate shared the Premier League Golden Glove award with Joe Hart during the 2013/14 season. Although he eventually lost his place before moving to Italy, he went on to enjoy an outstanding career at the highest level.

Petr Čech

Arsenal signed Čech from Chelsea in 2015 for £10 million, bringing one of the Premier League’s most accomplished goalkeepers to the Emirates. He went on to make more than 100 appearances for the Gunners and claimed the Premier League Golden Glove during the 2015/16 campaign. He also helped Arsenal lift both the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2017.

The contributions of defenders and goalkeepers can sometimes be overlooked when supporters reflect on Arsenal’s recent history. However, these players all played important roles in helping the club win trophies, remain competitive and create memories that still resonate with fans today.

Which defender or goalkeeper from the 2010s do you think deserves more credit from Arsenal supporters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Liam Harding

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